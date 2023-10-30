Giants Set Franchise Record With -9 Passing Yards vs. Jets; Fewest in NFL Since 2000

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

The New York Giants made the wrong kind of history on this rainy Sunday.

The Giants ended a 13-10 overtime loss to the New York Jets with minus-9 net passing yards, marking the least productive passing game in franchise history, per ESPN's Jordan Raanan.

That also marked the fewest passing yards recorded by any NFL team since 2000, when the Cleveland Browns recorded minus-9 in a 48-0 shutout by the Jacksonville Jaguars, per Raanan.

This historically low total came after a string of injuries left the Giants to lean on their third-string quarterback.

With starter Daniel Jones sidelined for a third consecutive week by a neck injury, backup Tyrod Taylor began the game.

Taylor then suffered a rib injury in the second quarter that sent him to the hospital, leaving signal-calling up to undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito. DeVito finished the game with -1 yards on 2-of-7 passing.

Taylor and DeVito combined for six completions, and the Giants only attempted a single pass in the second half. Meanwhile, the Jets finished with 193 passing yards on 17 completions.