Titans' Will Levis Says NFL Debut Was 'Dream Come True' After Win vs. Falcons

Bryan Lynn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis said that his NFL debut was a "dream come true" as the team defeated the Atlanta Falcons by the final score of 28-23 on Sunday.

"This is a dream come true for sure," Levis said, per ESPN's Turron Davenport. "I dreamed of this moment as a kid and to get a win is incredible. But we have a few more minutes to celebrate it today, then we're on to Pittsburgh as [Coach] Vrabel would say."

In the first start of his career, the rookie second-round pick threw for 238 yards, completing 66 percent of his passes and tossing four touchdowns.

Levis became the third player in NFL history with four touchdowns through the air in his first start, joining Hall of Fame passer Fran Tarkenton and former Titans signal-caller Marcus Mariota.

The 24-year-old showcased his arm talent all day long, as three of his scores came on throws that traveled at least 33 yards. This included a 61-yard bomb to DeAndre Hopkins that gave the Titans a two-score advantage in the third quarter. They would not relinquish the lead for the rest of the game.

Hopkins finished the afternoon with 128 receiving yards on just four catches, with three of them going for touchdowns. After the game, Levis made sure to bring attention to the five-time Pro Bowler's big day.

"I was just trusting what I saw," he said, per Davenport. "We knew we'd get opportunities to go over the top on them. I just wanted to make the right decisions and he was doing a good job of getting open."

Levis started in place of Ryan Tannehill, who was dealing with an ankle injury that he suffered in Week 6 against the Baltimore Ravens. Backup quarterback Malik Willis came into the game to replace Tannehill against Baltimore, although he reportedly wasn't able to beat out the former Kentucky standout for the starting job this week.