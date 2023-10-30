3 Takeaways from 49ers' Week 8 Loss vs. Bengals

2 of 3

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Before he faced the Cleveland Browns in Week 6, Purdy had never lost a regular-season game. He's now lost three, and for the second straight week, Purdy tossed multiple interceptions.



It's clear that the absence of star receiver Deebo Samuel (shoulder) has impacted Purdy and what head coach Kyle Shanahan is able to do offensively. The 49ers got plenty out of McCaffrey, Brandon Aiyuk and tight end George Kittle, but Purdy struggled to spread the ball around.



Aiyuk, McCaffrey and Kittle combined for 14 of San Francisco's 15 receptions. Purdy finished 15-of-23 for 242 yards with no touchdowns and the two picks.



Almost all of the momentum that Purdy forged during the hot start to his NFL career has dissipated. It's not yet time for San Francisco to pull the plug and give Sam Darnold a chance, but San Francisco must take a breather during the bye and figure out how to put easy completions and big plays back into the offense.

