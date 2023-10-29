Steelers' Diontae Johnson Calls Out Refs After Jaguars Loss: They Wanted Them to Win

Harry How/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett suffered a rib injury during Sunday's 20-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on a play that appeared it should have been ruled as roughing the passer.

No penalty was called, however, and wideout Diontae Johnson didn't hold back on the officials when asked about it after the game.

"They wanted them to win" he told reporters. "They was calling... everything was in their favor. Every little call. But it is what it is. I'm moving on from it."

