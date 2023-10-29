X

NFL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill Dazzle NFL Fans in Win vs. Mac Jones, Patriots

    Jack MurrayOctober 29, 2023

    MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 29: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins signals for a first down during the second quarter against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on October 29, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
    Megan Briggs/Getty Images

    Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins continued to dominate against the New England Patriots Sunday.

    The Dolphins cruised to a 31-17 victory, clinching the season sweep over the AFC East rival and improving Tagovailoa's record against the Patriots to 6-0.

    NFL @NFL

    FINAL: <a href="https://twitter.com/MiamiDolphins?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MiamiDolphins</a> improve to 6-2! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NEvsMIA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NEvsMIA</a> <a href="https://t.co/CfAaGvDWUm">pic.twitter.com/CfAaGvDWUm</a>

    Miami Dolphins @MiamiDolphins

    6-2. <a href="https://t.co/XwtR4ZksLa">pic.twitter.com/XwtR4ZksLa</a>

    Tagovailoa continued his excellent play in 2023, going 30-of-45 for 324 yards and three touchdowns while only tossing a single interception. Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle had seven catches for 121 yards and a touchdown and wide receiver Tyreek Hill had eight catches for 112 yards and a touchdown. Hill also became the first player in NFL History to record 1,000 receiving yards through eight games.

    Miami Dolphins @MiamiDolphins

    🏈 <a href="https://twitter.com/Tua?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Tua</a> ➡️ <a href="https://twitter.com/cedwilson95?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cedwilson95</a> 🤲<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NEvsMIA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NEvsMIA</a> on <a href="https://twitter.com/NFLonCBS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFLonCBS</a> <a href="https://t.co/WIMJ21EvDc">pic.twitter.com/WIMJ21EvDc</a>

    Miami Dolphins @MiamiDolphins

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/D1__JW?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@D1__JW</a> with the catch and run!<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NEvsMIA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NEvsMIA</a> on <a href="https://twitter.com/NFLonCBS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFLonCBS</a> <a href="https://t.co/UGJdB8nl4b">pic.twitter.com/UGJdB8nl4b</a>

    Still, the star of the day was Tagovailoa as he continues to post huge statistics this season. He is up to 2,416 yards and 18 touchdowns through eight games and has the Dolphins atop the AFC East and looking like a true contender to make a run in the postseason.

    Fans on social media praised Tagovailoa's performance and continued dominance over New England.

    Joe Schad @schadjoe

    *The Miami Dolphins are 6-2 for the first time in 22 years <br>*Tua Tagovailoa is 6-0 against Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots<br>*The Dolphins have won 6 of 7 against the Patriots <a href="https://t.co/YETLErbfpN">pic.twitter.com/YETLErbfpN</a>

    Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill Dazzle NFL Fans in Win vs. Mac Jones, Patriots
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    KD @notkdk3

    Tua Tagovailoa and his son Bill Belichick <a href="https://t.co/q9AVE3Dm8N">pic.twitter.com/q9AVE3Dm8N</a>

    Nuyorican_Slims @Nuyorican_Slims

    Robert Kraft owns the New England Patriots but Tua Tagovailoa owns Bill Belichick

    FinsXtra @FinsXtra

    📊 Tua Tagovailoa stats vs. New England Patriots:<br><br>➖ 30/45 (66%)<br>➖ 324 passing yards<br>➖ 3 passing touchdowns<br>➖ 1 interception <br>➖ 100.6 passer rating<br><br>Thoughts on Tua Tagovailos's performance today? <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FinsUp?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FinsUp</a> <a href="https://t.co/P4dk7XdRsZ">pic.twitter.com/P4dk7XdRsZ</a>

    Moni🐬 (6-2) @moniqesf

    Tua Tagovailoa 6 x Bill Belichick 0 <br>kkkkkkkkkkk fins up

    Xavier @xavychulo

    Tua is now 6-0 against Belichick and the Patriots.<br><br>I don't EVER wanna see a Patriots fan disrespecting their father Tua Tagovailoa <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FinsUp?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FinsUp</a>

    Zak🔥🐬 @ThaCreekFreak

    Tua Tagovailoa of your Miami Dolphins has now won more games against Bill Belichick's Patriots than any other quarterback ever 😤<br><br>Oh and by the way, he hasn't lost to him yet 👀 <a href="https://t.co/Ts9Ko9jrXv">pic.twitter.com/Ts9Ko9jrXv</a>

    Don Juula @Don_Juula

    Tua Tagovailoa's record agains Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots remains as <a href="https://t.co/E1MDTSw66p">pic.twitter.com/E1MDTSw66p</a>

    Dyl 👽 @dylll25

    ‼️ BREAKING NEWS ‼️<br><br>Tua Tagovailoa has purchased majority ownership over the New England Patriots <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FinsUp?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FinsUp</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FinsUp?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FinsUp</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FinsUp?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FinsUp</a> <a href="https://t.co/Qr1VIjI5fr">pic.twitter.com/Qr1VIjI5fr</a>

    Bugs in Your Eyes @bug_b3ar

    Tua Tagovailoa is the best football player to ever play football<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FinsUp?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FinsUp</a>

    Miami is now 6-2 and appear as much of a contender as anyone to emerge out of the AFC. The Dolphins are currently the top ranked offense and are averaging 462.3 yards per game.

    The Dolphins will be back in action against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 9 in a game that should help determine who the top team in the AFC East is. That matchup will take place in Germany and is set to kick off Nov. 5 at 9:30 a.m. ET.