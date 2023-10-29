Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill Dazzle NFL Fans in Win vs. Mac Jones, Patriots

Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill Dazzle NFL Fans in Win vs. Mac Jones, PatriotsOctober 29, 2023
Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins continued to dominate against the New England Patriots Sunday.
The Dolphins cruised to a 31-17 victory, clinching the season sweep over the AFC East rival and improving Tagovailoa's record against the Patriots to 6-0.
Tagovailoa continued his excellent play in 2023, going 30-of-45 for 324 yards and three touchdowns while only tossing a single interception. Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle had seven catches for 121 yards and a touchdown and wide receiver Tyreek Hill had eight catches for 112 yards and a touchdown. Hill also became the first player in NFL History to record 1,000 receiving yards through eight games.
Still, the star of the day was Tagovailoa as he continues to post huge statistics this season. He is up to 2,416 yards and 18 touchdowns through eight games and has the Dolphins atop the AFC East and looking like a true contender to make a run in the postseason.
Fans on social media praised Tagovailoa's performance and continued dominance over New England.
Miami is now 6-2 and appear as much of a contender as anyone to emerge out of the AFC. The Dolphins are currently the top ranked offense and are averaging 462.3 yards per game.
The Dolphins will be back in action against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 9 in a game that should help determine who the top team in the AFC East is. That matchup will take place in Germany and is set to kick off Nov. 5 at 9:30 a.m. ET.