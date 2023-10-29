Bryce Young vs. C.J. Stroud Debated by NFL Fans After Panthers Win over Texans

Bryce Young vs. C.J. Stroud Debated by NFL Fans After Panthers Win over TexansOctober 29, 2023
The Carolina Panthers' first win of the 2023 season was decided by a late field goal against the Houston Texans.
The debate over which team won the 2023 draft, however, has yet to be settled.
Fans got to see the top two picks of the draft in action Sunday as No. 1 Bryce Young and No. 2 C.J. Stroud faced off for the first time during the Panthers' 15-13 victory.
The Panthers are now 1-6 on the season, while the Texans fall to 3-4.
NFL @NFL
What a throw by #1 overall pick <a href="https://twitter.com/_bryce_young?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@_bryce_young</a>.<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HOUvsCAR?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HOUvsCAR</a> on FOX<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/Quwvdzpx7G">https://t.co/Quwvdzpx7G</a> <a href="https://t.co/8BhdOZRjuH">pic.twitter.com/8BhdOZRjuH</a>
Stroud made 16 passes on 24 attempts for 140 yards and no touchdowns in the loss. Young recorded 235 yards and a touchdown on 22-of-31 passing.
Panthers fans tired of criticism of their team's draft decision during the six-game losing streak were thrilled by that numbers comparison.
vindicitive. @LORDvindictive
If we're to go back and watch this game in a vacuum with no prior context of this season, <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Carolina?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Carolina</a> looks like they made the right choice with Bryce Young<br><br>With more defensive pressure on him between sacks and QB hits, he looked more composed and willing to make plays than Stroud
Other fans were unimpressed by the first win of Young's career. Heading into the contest, Young had yet to record a victory in five career starts and was held twice below 200 passing yards against the Baltimore Ravens and New Orleans Saints.
There's one positive to come out of the game no matter which way this debate goes: Football fans will get to watch these quarterbacks compete against one another for many years to come.
The Panthers will look to start their first win streak of the season next Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts, the same day the Texans will hope to get back into the win column against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.