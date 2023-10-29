X

NFL

    Bryce Young vs. C.J. Stroud Debated by NFL Fans After Panthers Win over Texans

    Julia StumbaughOctober 29, 2023

    CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 29: (L-R) C.J. Stroud #7 of the Houston Texans shakes hands with Bryce Young #9 of the Carolina Panthers prior to a game at Bank of America Stadium on October 29, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
    Grant Halverson/Getty Images

    The Carolina Panthers' first win of the 2023 season was decided by a late field goal against the Houston Texans.

    The debate over which team won the 2023 draft, however, has yet to be settled.

    Fans got to see the top two picks of the draft in action Sunday as No. 1 Bryce Young and No. 2 C.J. Stroud faced off for the first time during the Panthers' 15-13 victory.

    The Panthers are now 1-6 on the season, while the Texans fall to 3-4.

    NFL @NFL

    What a throw by #1 overall pick <a href="https://twitter.com/_bryce_young?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@_bryce_young</a>.<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HOUvsCAR?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HOUvsCAR</a> on FOX<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/Quwvdzpx7G">https://t.co/Quwvdzpx7G</a> <a href="https://t.co/8BhdOZRjuH">pic.twitter.com/8BhdOZRjuH</a>

    Stroud made 16 passes on 24 attempts for 140 yards and no touchdowns in the loss. Young recorded 235 yards and a touchdown on 22-of-31 passing.

    Panthers fans tired of criticism of their team's draft decision during the six-game losing streak were thrilled by that numbers comparison.

    Mike Kaye @mike_e_kaye

    Despite facing constant pressure, Bryce Young outperformed CJ Stroud in completion percentage, passing touchdowns, passing yardage and passer rating today. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Panthers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Panthers</a>

    Nico @elitetakes_

    Panthers 1st win of the season. Bryce Young outplayed CJ Stroud with his most impressive showing yet<br><br>Carolina fans deserve this more than anyone

    Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless

    Bryce Young&gt;CJ Stroud.

    Ian Hartitz @Ihartitz

    Bryce Young officially the better pick and QB over C.J. Stroud. Case closed. That's just how these things work.

    IamMontyFetti 🖤💙✊🏾 @WestsideFetti

    Bryce Young outplayed CJ Stroud today

    Grant Hughes @GrantHughesNC

    After all the hand-wringing, Bryce Young just outplayed CJ Stroud and picked up the Panthers' first win of the season.

    𝘧𝘪𝘯𝘦𝘴𝘴𝘦 @finesseboard

    CJ Stroud batted balls: 3<br><br>Bryce young: 0

    vindicitive. @LORDvindictive

    If we're to go back and watch this game in a vacuum with no prior context of this season, <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Carolina?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Carolina</a> looks like they made the right choice with Bryce Young<br><br>With more defensive pressure on him between sacks and QB hits, he looked more composed and willing to make plays than Stroud

    Jared Feinberg @JRodNFLDraft

    Bryce Young outdueled C.J. Stroud.<br><br>Take that as you will.

    Other fans were unimpressed by the first win of Young's career. Heading into the contest, Young had yet to record a victory in five career starts and was held twice below 200 passing yards against the Baltimore Ravens and New Orleans Saints.

    - @bettingandsport

    Wow Bryce young had one better game then stroud, congrats. <br><br>Try doing that for 6 weeks Bryce young. <br><br>CJ Stroud clears you.

    Haydan Sawyer 🏀 @HaysLife4

    Stroud still better

    - @bettingandsport

    Lol congrats panthers fans, use this as a cope to think Bryce is better. Texans perfectly content with CJ Stroud<br><br>Try doing what you did for a few weeks, Bryce.

    Jae @Jae93193598

    This is literally Cj stroud worst game of the season let's not say Bryce young is better yet

    College Football Report @CFBRep

    These Bryce Young &gt; CJ Stroud agendas on my timeline right now are disgusting.<br><br>This was probably Stroud's worst performance of the year (it wasn't bad) and this was by far Young's best… stop the nasty propaganda

    There's one positive to come out of the game no matter which way this debate goes: Football fans will get to watch these quarterbacks compete against one another for many years to come.

    B. Scott from Hiram Clarke @brandonkscott

    Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud will both be top-10 QBs by the end of year three. Neither team will regret their decisions, just have to keep building squads around them.

    marshall newhouse @MNewhouse73

    CJ Stroud and Bryce Young are the future of the league. I expect them to be dueling for the next 12 years.

    Jorge Alanis @raider_al82

    CJ Stroud, Anthony Richardson, Trevor Lawrence and Will Levis in the same division for the next decade🍿

    The Panthers will look to start their first win streak of the season next Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts, the same day the Texans will hope to get back into the win column against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.