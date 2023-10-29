Bryce Young vs. C.J. Stroud Debated by NFL Fans After Panthers Win over Texans

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers' first win of the 2023 season was decided by a late field goal against the Houston Texans.

The debate over which team won the 2023 draft, however, has yet to be settled.

Fans got to see the top two picks of the draft in action Sunday as No. 1 Bryce Young and No. 2 C.J. Stroud faced off for the first time during the Panthers' 15-13 victory.

The Panthers are now 1-6 on the season, while the Texans fall to 3-4.

Stroud made 16 passes on 24 attempts for 140 yards and no touchdowns in the loss. Young recorded 235 yards and a touchdown on 22-of-31 passing.

Panthers fans tired of criticism of their team's draft decision during the six-game losing streak were thrilled by that numbers comparison.

Other fans were unimpressed by the first win of Young's career. Heading into the contest, Young had yet to record a victory in five career starts and was held twice below 200 passing yards against the Baltimore Ravens and New Orleans Saints.

There's one positive to come out of the game no matter which way this debate goes: Football fans will get to watch these quarterbacks compete against one another for many years to come.