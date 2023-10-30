NFL Trade Rumors: Analyzing Latest Reports on Pat Surtain II, Davante Adams, and MoreOctober 30, 2023
NFL Trade Rumors: Analyzing Latest Reports on Pat Surtain II, Davante Adams, and More
The arrival of the trade deadline in the NFL means there will be teams with top-tier players who could find themselves dealt to a contender in return for draft equity.
Might Denver Broncos star Pat Surtain II be one of them as his team continues to struggle amid a 2-5 season?
A new report provides the latest update on him and teammates Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton, as well as divisional foe Davante Adams and the Las Vegas Raiders.
Ahead of Tuesday's 4:00 p.m. ET deadline, dive into these latest rumors and reports from the game's top insiders regarding the names you may read in headlines.
Pat Surtain II Not Available, Broncos Not Selling Cheaply At Deadline
The Denver Broncos are open for business but like an antiques dealer at a flea market, will not be selling cheaply, Diana Russini of The Athletic reported.
"Denver is listening to offers on others like receivers Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton and linebacker Josey Jewell, but no offer has come close to motivating GM George Paton to make a move. A general manager who spoke to Denver told me, 'The Broncos aren't selling cheaply.'"
They also are not trading Pat Surtain II.
Team officials referred to the second-generation cornerback as, "the best and smartest player on the Broncos roster" and have yet to receive an offer for him that would come close to making them deal their franchise star.
It feels like Jeudy and Sutton have been available for the last year or so.
Jeudy has never quite lived up to expectations after being drafted with the 15th pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. He has yet to reach 1,000 yards, has a career total of nine touchdowns in four seasons, and has not played a full season since his rookie year.
Sutton had a career year in 2019, with 1112 yards and six touchdowns but has not approached that level of play again.
They are uber-talented and could find rejuvenation with a receiver-needy squad like the Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers, or Kansas City Chiefs. It does not sound like the Broncos will make it easy on any potential suitors, though.
Saquon Barkley, Davante Adams Staying Put
Davante Adams and Saquon Barkley are currently under contract to teams that are, at least based on their early-season performances, unlikely to make strong playoff pushes this season.
It does not seem to matter much to those teams, as Russini reported neither player is being moved by the deadline.
"Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams and New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley aren't getting moved by their teams. Both teams have told that to interested parties."
Adams has repeatedly expressed his happiness with the Raiders and his desire to stay with the team. Barkley, on the other hand, signed a one-year deal this offseason to remain in New York amid the team's failure to work out a long-term deal.
The Raiders wanting to hold onto Adams makes sense. He is in the second year of a five-year deal and is still an elite receiver. He is currently sitting at 46 receptions, 528 yards, and three touchdowns.
The Barkley situation is different because he is gone at the end of the season. There is no second-year option. The star running back can cut bait with the Giants and move on to another team for which he will not be the only reliable offensive weapon.
The G-Men would be better off dealing him and getting something in return rather than watching him walk away in the offseason and receiving nothing in return.
Despite the report, if a quality offer comes New York's way, do not be surprised to see them jump at the opportunity and off-load Barkley, especially if the team in question has a high draft pick.
Falcons Offered Third-Round Pick for Montez Sweat
Montez Sweat and Chase Young of the Washington Commanders continue to be mentioned in headlines ahead of the deadline and at least one team has already made an offer to the NFC East organization about acquiring the former.
The Atlanta Falcons, riding early success, offered the Commanders a third-round pick for Sweat, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.
The Commanders understand they will not be able to sign both Sweat and Young this offseason so it makes sense that the team would be looking to deal one of them at the deadline in hopes of receiving draft picks or player compensation in return.
Young was the higher draft pick, second overall in 2020, and currently has 14 tackles and five sacks. Sweat, on the other hand, was drafted 26th overall the year prior and has 27 tackles and 5.5 sacks.
Sweat has been better and more consistently available over the course of his career so it is no surprise that the Falcons, with their young team and playoff aspirations, would be more inclined to make an offer for him.
Young, when healthy, is an imposing player with the potential to run over any offensive lineman en route to the quarterback.
Given a new report surrounding Young and the Chicago Bears, it would not be surprising to see a deal done that gives Washington an early-round draft pick to play with next May.