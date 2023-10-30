NFL Trade Rumors: Analyzing Latest Reports on Pat Surtain II, Davante Adams, and More

2 of 3

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Davante Adams and Saquon Barkley are currently under contract to teams that are, at least based on their early-season performances, unlikely to make strong playoff pushes this season.

It does not seem to matter much to those teams, as Russini reported neither player is being moved by the deadline.

"Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams and New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley aren't getting moved by their teams. Both teams have told that to interested parties."

Adams has repeatedly expressed his happiness with the Raiders and his desire to stay with the team. Barkley, on the other hand, signed a one-year deal this offseason to remain in New York amid the team's failure to work out a long-term deal.

The Raiders wanting to hold onto Adams makes sense. He is in the second year of a five-year deal and is still an elite receiver. He is currently sitting at 46 receptions, 528 yards, and three touchdowns.

The Barkley situation is different because he is gone at the end of the season. There is no second-year option. The star running back can cut bait with the Giants and move on to another team for which he will not be the only reliable offensive weapon.

The G-Men would be better off dealing him and getting something in return rather than watching him walk away in the offseason and receiving nothing in return.