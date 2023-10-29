Giants' Darren Waller Out vs. Jets After Suffering Hamstring Injury in Week 8

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

New York Giants tight end Darren Waller will not return to the field in the team's Week 8 matchup against the New York Jets.

Waller left the game in the first half with a hamstring injury and was quickly ruled out by the team.

He had one reception for four yards at the time of his departure.

Waller's departure from the game is a blow for a Giants team looking to get its third win of the season, but his long term health is much more of a concern. Waller notable dealt with a hamstring injury in 2022 with the Las Vegas Raiders and had been questionable going into Week 8 with a hamstring issue.

Waller has been solid for the Giants thus far in 2023, making 35 catches for 380 yards and a touchdown though seven games. New York acquired him for a third-round pick in the offseason with hopes that he could be a dynamic playmaker for quarterback Daniel Jones.