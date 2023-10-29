X

NFL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Giants' Darren Waller Out vs. Jets After Suffering Hamstring Injury in Week 8

    Jack MurrayOctober 29, 2023

    EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 22: Darren Waller #12 of the New York Giants celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter of the game against the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium on October 22, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
    Sarah Stier/Getty Images

    New York Giants tight end Darren Waller will not return to the field in the team's Week 8 matchup against the New York Jets.

    Waller left the game in the first half with a hamstring injury and was quickly ruled out by the team.

    New York Giants @Giants

    Injury Update: TE Darren Waller has been ruled out with a hamstring injury.

    He had one reception for four yards at the time of his departure.

    Waller's departure from the game is a blow for a Giants team looking to get its third win of the season, but his long term health is much more of a concern. Waller notable dealt with a hamstring injury in 2022 with the Las Vegas Raiders and had been questionable going into Week 8 with a hamstring issue.

    Waller has been solid for the Giants thus far in 2023, making 35 catches for 380 yards and a touchdown though seven games. New York acquired him for a third-round pick in the offseason with hopes that he could be a dynamic playmaker for quarterback Daniel Jones.

    The hope going forward is that the injury is not too serious and that he will not join Jones on the injured list.

    Giants' Darren Waller Out vs. Jets After Suffering Hamstring Injury in Week 8
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon