Giants' Darren Waller Out vs. Jets After Suffering Hamstring Injury in Week 8

Giants' Darren Waller Out vs. Jets After Suffering Hamstring Injury in Week 8October 29, 2023
New York Giants tight end Darren Waller will not return to the field in the team's Week 8 matchup against the New York Jets.
Waller left the game in the first half with a hamstring injury and was quickly ruled out by the team.
He had one reception for four yards at the time of his departure.
Waller's departure from the game is a blow for a Giants team looking to get its third win of the season, but his long term health is much more of a concern. Waller notable dealt with a hamstring injury in 2022 with the Las Vegas Raiders and had been questionable going into Week 8 with a hamstring issue.
Waller has been solid for the Giants thus far in 2023, making 35 catches for 380 yards and a touchdown though seven games. New York acquired him for a third-round pick in the offseason with hopes that he could be a dynamic playmaker for quarterback Daniel Jones.
The hope going forward is that the injury is not too serious and that he will not join Jones on the injured list.