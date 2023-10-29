X

    Cowboys' Micah Parsons and NFL Players Showcase Halloween Costumes in Photos, Videos

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVOctober 29, 2023

    INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 16: Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts after a sack during an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium on October 16, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)
    Michael Owens/Getty Images

    It's officially spooky season across the NFL.

    Several stars arrived for Sunday's Week 8 slate of games in full costume, with some putting in quite a bit of effort to stand out in the crowd.

    Dallas Cowboys @dallascowboys

    King of the jungle 🦁<a href="https://twitter.com/MicahhParsons11?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MicahhParsons11</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LARvsDAL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LARvsDAL</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/blockchain?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@blockchain</a> <a href="https://t.co/hFN6JEWSOp">pic.twitter.com/hFN6JEWSOp</a>

    New York Jets @nyjets

    On the hunt for the Nine Tailed Fox. <a href="https://t.co/rP2L2sVUCc">pic.twitter.com/rP2L2sVUCc</a>

    NFL @NFL

    First person to guess what <a href="https://twitter.com/AllenLazard?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AllenLazard</a> is for Halloween wins a piece of candy 😂<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NYJvsNYG?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NYJvsNYG</a> — 1pm ET on CBS<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/CSZrjhLxwA">pic.twitter.com/CSZrjhLxwA</a>

    NFL @NFL

    Why so serious, <a href="https://twitter.com/quincywilliams_?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@quincywilliams_</a>? 🃏<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NYJvsNYG?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NYJvsNYG</a> — 1pm ET on CBS<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/nqHkzRfxbu">pic.twitter.com/nqHkzRfxbu</a>

    NFL UK @NFLUK

    Okay so <a href="https://twitter.com/Viska2live?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Viska2live</a> may have just won Halloween 😂 <a href="https://t.co/vwMFsLpftG">pic.twitter.com/vwMFsLpftG</a>

    NFL @NFL

    The Joker<a href="https://twitter.com/ceeflashpee84?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ceeflashpee84</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/AtlantaFalcons?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AtlantaFalcons</a> <br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ATLvsTEN?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ATLvsTEN</a> — Sunday 1pm ET on CBS<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/8SnEI9q5Yk">pic.twitter.com/8SnEI9q5Yk</a>

    NFL @NFL

    Freddy Krueger in the flesh. 😨<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NYJvsNYG?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NYJvsNYG</a> — Sunday 1pm ET on CBS<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/XpNbO1hylq">pic.twitter.com/XpNbO1hylq</a>

    Green Bay Packers @packers

    Spooky szn <a href="https://twitter.com/PrestonSmith91?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PrestonSmith91</a>. 🎃 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MINvsGB?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MINvsGB</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoPackGo?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoPackGo</a> <a href="https://t.co/AFm1xeKPwN">pic.twitter.com/AFm1xeKPwN</a>

    Los Angeles Rams @RamsNFL

    Festive cleats on the feets. 🎃 <a href="https://t.co/VfoFTtGOLD">pic.twitter.com/VfoFTtGOLD</a>

    Halloween tends to bring out peak creativity from athletes across all sports in what amounts to a cross-sport costume contest. Some go basic with costumes they clearly picked up on the way to the game from Spirit Halloween, while others commit to the bit and seemingly have professional special effects teams on their payroll.

    It's likely we'll continue to see more costumes as the day goes along. It would not be a surprise if players from the Los Angeles Chargers and Chicago Bears go all out ahead of Sunday Night Football, and same goes for the Monday night game between Las Vegas Raiders and Detroit Lions.

    As it stands, the 1 p.m. ET slate of games got us off to a good start.

