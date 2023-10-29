Cowboys' Micah Parsons and NFL Players Showcase Halloween Costumes in Photos, Videos

Cowboys' Micah Parsons and NFL Players Showcase Halloween Costumes in Photos, VideosOctober 29, 2023
It's officially spooky season across the NFL.
Several stars arrived for Sunday's Week 8 slate of games in full costume, with some putting in quite a bit of effort to stand out in the crowd.
Dallas Cowboys @dallascowboys
King of the jungle 🦁<a href="https://twitter.com/MicahhParsons11?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MicahhParsons11</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LARvsDAL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LARvsDAL</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/blockchain?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@blockchain</a> <a href="https://t.co/hFN6JEWSOp">pic.twitter.com/hFN6JEWSOp</a>
NFL @NFL
First person to guess what <a href="https://twitter.com/AllenLazard?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AllenLazard</a> is for Halloween wins a piece of candy 😂<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NYJvsNYG?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NYJvsNYG</a> — 1pm ET on CBS<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/CSZrjhLxwA">pic.twitter.com/CSZrjhLxwA</a>
NFL @NFL
Why so serious, <a href="https://twitter.com/quincywilliams_?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@quincywilliams_</a>? 🃏<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NYJvsNYG?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NYJvsNYG</a> — 1pm ET on CBS<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/nqHkzRfxbu">pic.twitter.com/nqHkzRfxbu</a>
NFL @NFL
The Joker<a href="https://twitter.com/ceeflashpee84?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ceeflashpee84</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/AtlantaFalcons?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AtlantaFalcons</a> <br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ATLvsTEN?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ATLvsTEN</a> — Sunday 1pm ET on CBS<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/8SnEI9q5Yk">pic.twitter.com/8SnEI9q5Yk</a>
NFL @NFL
Freddy Krueger in the flesh. 😨<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NYJvsNYG?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NYJvsNYG</a> — Sunday 1pm ET on CBS<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/XpNbO1hylq">pic.twitter.com/XpNbO1hylq</a>
Green Bay Packers @packers
Spooky szn <a href="https://twitter.com/PrestonSmith91?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PrestonSmith91</a>. 🎃 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MINvsGB?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MINvsGB</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoPackGo?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoPackGo</a> <a href="https://t.co/AFm1xeKPwN">pic.twitter.com/AFm1xeKPwN</a>
Halloween tends to bring out peak creativity from athletes across all sports in what amounts to a cross-sport costume contest. Some go basic with costumes they clearly picked up on the way to the game from Spirit Halloween, while others commit to the bit and seemingly have professional special effects teams on their payroll.
It's likely we'll continue to see more costumes as the day goes along. It would not be a surprise if players from the Los Angeles Chargers and Chicago Bears go all out ahead of Sunday Night Football, and same goes for the Monday night game between Las Vegas Raiders and Detroit Lions.
As it stands, the 1 p.m. ET slate of games got us off to a good start.