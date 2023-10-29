Report: Patrick Surtain II Called 'Best and Smartest Player on the Broncos Roster'

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos aren't entertaining trade offers for cornerback Patrick Surtain II ahead of Tuesday's deadline, according to The Athletic's Dianna Russini.

Russini also cited a source who called Surtain "the best and smartest player on the Broncos roster."

CBSSports.com's Jonathan Jones, however, reported Sunday that "I continue to be told anyone in Denver can be had, and that would include [Surtain II]."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.