X

NFL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Report: Patrick Surtain II Called 'Best and Smartest Player on the Broncos Roster'

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVOctober 29, 2023

    DENVER, COLORADO - OCTOBER 22: Cornerback Pat Surtain II #2 of the Denver Broncos looks on in the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field at Mile High on October 22, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)
    Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

    The Denver Broncos aren't entertaining trade offers for cornerback Patrick Surtain II ahead of Tuesday's deadline, according to The Athletic's Dianna Russini.

    Russini also cited a source who called Surtain "the best and smartest player on the Broncos roster."

    CBSSports.com's Jonathan Jones, however, reported Sunday that "I continue to be told anyone in Denver can be had, and that would include [Surtain II]."

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.