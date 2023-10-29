NFL Rumors: Vikings Won't Trade Danielle Hunter Unless There's 'a Huge Offer'

David Berding/Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings are receiving interest in defensive end Danielle Hunter but are reportedly unlikely to trade him before Tuesday's deadline.

Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported it would take a "huge offer" for the Vikings to move Hunter, who leads the NFL in sacks with nine.

Hunter is playing out the 2023 season on a revamped one-year, $17 million contract. He's spent his entire nine-year NFL career in Minnesota, earning three Pro Bowl berths and one All-Pro selection. The LSU product has recorded 80 career sacks.

"I feel like he can kind of do it all," Vikings left tackle Christian Darrisaw said of Hunter, per Alec Lewis of The Athletic. "He doesn't just rely on his strength. He has quickness. He has the instinct to read the tackle's set and make his move there. He's just different. He's one of a kind."

With the Vikings sitting at 3-4 and still firmly in playoff contention, it's not a surprise they would be intent on hanging onto Hunter. The Vikings have reeled off three wins in their last four games after an 0-3 start and sit two games behind the Detroit Lions for the top of the NFC North.

Hunter is a prime candidate to receive the franchise tag after this season if he and the Vikings cannot reach a long-term deal. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota's other high-profile free-agent-to-be, is not eligible to be franchise tagged due to the structure of his contract. That leaves Hunter as the obvious option for the tag, assuming the Vikings don't opt for a full-scale roster retooling.