Former NHL Player Adam Johnson Dies After Cut from Skate Blade During EIHL Game

Former NHL center Adam Johnson died after suffering a "freak accident" during an Elite Ice Hockey League game on Saturday.

He was 29.

According to a Reuters report, Johnson was cut in his neck by a skate blade during the game and died as a result. The Nottingham Panthers, Johnson's EIHL club, released a statement announcing Johnson's death.

"The Nottingham Panthers are truly devastated to announce that Adam Johnson has tragically passed away following a freak accident at the game in Sheffield last night," the statement read. "Adam, our number 47, was not only an outstanding ice hockey player, but also a great teammate and an incredible person with his whole life ahead of him.

"The club will dearly miss him and will never ever forget him."

The EIHL postponed all games scheduled for Sunday in honor of Johnson.

A graduate of the University of Minnesota Duluth, Johnson played 13 games for the Pittsburgh Penguins during his NHL career, scoring one goal and adding three assists. He signed with Nottingham earlier this year after stints in Sweden, Germany and the AHL, the NHL's minor-league affiliate.

"The Pittsburgh Penguins join the entire hockey world in mourning the loss of Adam Johnson, whose life tragically ended far too soon," the Penguins said in a statement. "We offer our deepest condolences to Adam's family and friends, as well as all of Adam's past and present teammates and coaches. Adam will always be a part of the Penguins family. It was our honor to watch him fulfill his dream of playing in the National Hockey League."