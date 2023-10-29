Bears vs. Chargers: Updated Odds, Money Line, Spread, Props to Watch for SNF

3 of 3

William Purnell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Both of these teams have done a lot to spurn bettors. The Bears are 2-5 against the spread while the Chargers are 2-4. That being said, it might be a better night for props then picking a side in this one. Here's a look at three that are intriguing from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Justin Herbert Over 265.5 Passing Yards (-110)

As noted earlier, the Bears defense has come a long way as a whole, but it's the run defense that has stood out this season. The Chargers have been in the middle of the pack in terms of run efficiency anyway so it seems like a game in which they are going to have to air it out.

Herbert is averaging 265.3 passing yards per game, so all we're asking of him here is to have a slightly above-average game.

Austin Ekeler Over 31.5 Receiving Yards (-130)

Very similar train of thought on this one. The Chargers are 16th in yards per carry this year and Austin Ekeler has just 72 yards over the last two weeks. On the season, the Bears have given up 40 receptions and nearly 400 yards to running backs. Ekeler only had one receiving yard so that probably dropped this line, but he has a whole career's worth of data pointing to him being capable of elite receiving production.

DJ Moore Over 56.5 Receiving Yards (-120)

This line feels like an overreaction to Moore's disappointing output the last two weeks. With Fields at quarterback Moore was crushing this number with 100-yard performances in three of four games. Over the last two weeks he has hit 51 and 54 yards.