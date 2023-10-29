Bears vs. Chargers: Updated Odds, Money Line, Spread, Props to Watch for SNF

Bears vs. Chargers: Updated Odds, Money Line, Spread, Props to Watch for SNFOctober 29, 2023
Last week's Sunday Night Football matchup featured two of the league's top teams. This week, it's two teams with their backs against the wall in the Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Chargers.
The Chargers (2-4) will play host to the Bears (2-5) on primetime. The winner will be able to feel like they are still in their respective wildcard races. The loser is going to plunge deeper into the red and might want to get a jump start on looking at 2024 draft prospects.
Relevancy is at stake for both teams, but there are sure to be plenty tuned in with some stakes of their own. The primetime game figures to attract plenty of betting action as bettors look to have a stake in the final game of a jam-packed NFL Sunday.
Here's a look at the latest lines with a prediction and a few prop bets that are worth considering.
Schedule, Odds and Prediction
Date: Sunday, Oct. 29 at 8:20 p.m. ET
Watch: NBC/Peacock
Moneyline: Chargers -455 (wager $455 to win $100); Bears +350 (wager $100 to win $350)
Spread: Chargers -8.5
Over/Under: 46.5
Odds from DraftKings.
Game Preview and Prediction
Despite similar records, the Bears come into this game as pretty heavy underdogs. While the Chargers have underperformed this season, it's pretty hard to argue that they won't have a major advantage at the quarterback position.
The Chargers have Justin Herbert while the Bears will be forced to start Tyson Bagent again with Justin Fields out.
The Bears are actually 1-0 with Bagent as the starter, but that might be an indication of how bad things are for the Raiders than a sign the rookie is ready to lead this team on a winning streak. Bagent only threw for 162 yards in a 30-12 win over the Raiders last week.
He did, however, do a good job of managing the game and keeping the Bears offense on track.
That makes them a little dangerous against the Chargers. The Los Angeles defense has not been great this season and they just gave up 321 passing yards in a half to Patrick Mahomes last week.
While the Bears passing attack is far from the Chiefs aerial attack, the Chargers are last in yards allowed per pass attempt in the league.
On the offensive side, the Chargers are going to have to have success through the air. The Bears have been strong at stopping the run and are holding opponents to 3.4 yards per carry on the season.
At this point, it's hard to trust the Chargers to cover a two-score spread. They should win this game. They are at home and have the superior roster, but they have yet to cover 8.5 points all season and the Bears are coming off a win.
Prediction: Bears +8.5, Over
Props to Watch
Both of these teams have done a lot to spurn bettors. The Bears are 2-5 against the spread while the Chargers are 2-4. That being said, it might be a better night for props then picking a side in this one. Here's a look at three that are intriguing from DraftKings Sportsbook.
Justin Herbert Over 265.5 Passing Yards (-110)
As noted earlier, the Bears defense has come a long way as a whole, but it's the run defense that has stood out this season. The Chargers have been in the middle of the pack in terms of run efficiency anyway so it seems like a game in which they are going to have to air it out.
Herbert is averaging 265.3 passing yards per game, so all we're asking of him here is to have a slightly above-average game.
Austin Ekeler Over 31.5 Receiving Yards (-130)
Very similar train of thought on this one. The Chargers are 16th in yards per carry this year and Austin Ekeler has just 72 yards over the last two weeks. On the season, the Bears have given up 40 receptions and nearly 400 yards to running backs. Ekeler only had one receiving yard so that probably dropped this line, but he has a whole career's worth of data pointing to him being capable of elite receiving production.
DJ Moore Over 56.5 Receiving Yards (-120)
This line feels like an overreaction to Moore's disappointing output the last two weeks. With Fields at quarterback Moore was crushing this number with 100-yard performances in three of four games. Over the last two weeks he has hit 51 and 54 yards.
But the first game was with Bagent taking over midgame for Fields and the second was Bagent's first start. Now that Bagent has a certain comfort level, Moore should continue to see his targets (he's had 17 the last two weeks) but get a little more production out of them.