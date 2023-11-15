Report: Justin Fields Set to Play for Bears vs. Lions; Missed 4 Games with Injury

Report: Justin Fields Set to Play for Bears vs. Lions; Missed 4 Games with InjuryNovember 15, 2023
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is reportedly expected to start Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions.
Fields has missed the past four games with a thumb injury, but NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that he will be back in the lineup Sunday provided things go well during Wednesday's practice.
Fields has been out ever since suffering a dislocated right thumb in a 19-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Oct. 15. The injury occurred after Fields fell on his right arm following a sack by defensive end Danielle Hunter.
Rapoport notably reported on Oct. 22 that Fields was dealing with a "two-to-three week injury."
Ian Rapoport
The Insiders on <a href="https://twitter.com/NFLGameDay?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFLGameDay</a>: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bears?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bears</a> QB Justin Fields is dealing with a 2-3 week injury; 65 friends and family members are in town for Tyson Bagent's start today, including The Beast; <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Giants?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Giants</a> QB Daniel Jones is out vs. the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Commanders?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Commanders</a> today. <a href="https://t.co/wghNNBhKPC">pic.twitter.com/wghNNBhKPC</a>
Rookie Tyson Bagent took over for Fields and proceeded to start the team's next four games against the Las Vegas Raiders on Oct. 22 (30-12 win), the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 29 (30-13 loss), New Orleans Saints on Nov. 5 (24-17 loss) and Carolina Panthers on Nov. 9 (16-13 win).
Given his status as an undrafted rookie, Bagent filled in admirably, going 2-2 and scoring four total touchdowns with five interceptions in his four starts.
Fields has connected on 61.7 percent of his passes for 1,201 yards, 11 touchdowns and six picks alongside 237 rushing yards and one touchdown in his third NFL season. The Bears selected the Ohio State product with the No. 11 choice in the 2021 draft.
Prior to getting injured, Fields was on a hot streak, as he threw for 335 yards, four touchdowns and one interception in a loss to the Denver Broncos, and 282 yards, four touchdowns and no picks in a win over the Washington Commanders.
With the Bears possibly in line to have two top-five picks in the 2024 NFL draft, Fields performance the rest of the way could determine whether he is the long-term answer or the Bears explore other options such as USC's Caleb Williams or North Carolina's Drake Maye.