Report: Justin Fields Set to Play for Bears vs. Lions; Missed 4 Games with Injury

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is reportedly expected to start Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions.

Fields has missed the past four games with a thumb injury, but NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that he will be back in the lineup Sunday provided things go well during Wednesday's practice.

Fields has been out ever since suffering a dislocated right thumb in a 19-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Oct. 15. The injury occurred after Fields fell on his right arm following a sack by defensive end Danielle Hunter.

Rapoport notably reported on Oct. 22 that Fields was dealing with a "two-to-three week injury."

Rookie Tyson Bagent took over for Fields and proceeded to start the team's next four games against the Las Vegas Raiders on Oct. 22 (30-12 win), the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 29 (30-13 loss), New Orleans Saints on Nov. 5 (24-17 loss) and Carolina Panthers on Nov. 9 (16-13 win).

Given his status as an undrafted rookie, Bagent filled in admirably, going 2-2 and scoring four total touchdowns with five interceptions in his four starts.

Fields has connected on 61.7 percent of his passes for 1,201 yards, 11 touchdowns and six picks alongside 237 rushing yards and one touchdown in his third NFL season. The Bears selected the Ohio State product with the No. 11 choice in the 2021 draft.

Prior to getting injured, Fields was on a hot streak, as he threw for 335 yards, four touchdowns and one interception in a loss to the Denver Broncos, and 282 yards, four touchdowns and no picks in a win over the Washington Commanders.