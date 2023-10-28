Report: Titans' Derrick Henry, DeAndre Hopkins Trades Unlikely; Cowboys Not in on RB

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Tennessee Titans stars Derrick Henry and DeAndre Hopkins likely won't be on the move ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline.

The running back and wide receiver "look to be staying in Tennessee" for the remainder of the 2023 campaign, according to The Athletic's Dianna Russini.

Titans general manager Ran Carthon has received calls on "a number of players," Russini added, but he "is not moving on any offer unless it's exceptional."

Both Henry and Hopkins have been the subject of trade rumors this fall with Tennessee off to a 2-4 start. Additionally, Henry will become a free agent after the season and Hopkins has a potential out in his contract ahead of the 2024 campaign.

The Titans signaled they might be entertaining a fire sale ahead of the deadline by trading two-time Pro Bowl safety Kevin Byard to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Additionally, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported in the Bleacher Report app on Oct. 24 that "everyone really is available" in Tennessee ahead of the trade deadline, which furthered speculation that Henry and Hopkins could be moved.

However, ESPN's Jeff Darlington cast doubt on Henry being moved ahead of the deadline during a Friday appearance on NFL Live:

"Derrick Henry has not expressed his frustration by any means. Instead, he's still very impactful for the Titans, but there is some wonder whether they'd move Derrick Henry because he is in the final season of his contract. But right now they're not getting much interest, and I do not sense that this is going to be a trade that does happen. I feel like the Titans are still committed to Henry, and he too is happy to be there."

Henry has been a staple in the Tennessee backfield since being selected in the second round of the 2016 draft out of Alabama. He has racked up three Pro Bowls, one First Team All-Pro and an Offensive Player of the Year award through his first seven NFL seasons.

Additionally, the 29-year-old has posted four seasons of 1,000-plus rushing yards and he became the first running back to rush for 2,000-plus yards in a season since Adrian Peterson in 2012 when he accomplished the feat in 2020.

Through six games this season, Henry has rushed for 425 yards and three touchdowns, in addition to catching 11 passes for 117 yards.

While Henry has been a key member of the offense since 2016, the Titans have only made it past the divisional round once with him on the roster, which came during the 2019 campaign when Tennessee fell to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

There's no denying Henry is an impact player, but it might be time for both sides to part ways, especially considering the league is trending toward the use of younger, less expensive running backs who are equally as effective.

Hopkins, meanwhile, is in his first season with the Titans after signing a deal with the franchise following his release from the Arizona Cardinals ahead of the 2023 campaign.

The 31-year-old hasn't come close to being as effective as the Titans had hoped. Through six games, he has caught just 27 passes for 376 yards and no touchdowns.