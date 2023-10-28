NFL Rumors: Broncos Not 'Selling Cheaply' Despite Fielding Calls at Trade Deadline

Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos are willing to make moves at the trade deadline but that doesn't mean that the team is in complete sell-off mode.

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported Saturday that the Broncos are looking into moves but not at a discount to prospective buyers.

"The Broncos are not open to trading cornerback Patrick Surtain II," Russini wrote. "In fact, one team source described him as "the best and smartest player on the Broncos roster." Denver is listening to offers on others like receivers Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton and linebacker Josey Jewell, but no offer has come close to motivating GM George Paton to make a move. A general manager who spoke to Denver told me, "The Broncos aren't selling cheaply."'

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.