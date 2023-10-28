Eagles Rumors: Howie Roseman 'Poking Around at Linebacker' Ahead of Trade Deadline

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Having already acquired Kevin Byard from the Tennessee Titans to boost his safety room, Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman may not be done making trades ahead of the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday.

Per The Athletic's Dianna Russini, Roseman is "poking around at linebacker" looking for potential options.

The Eagles' acquisition of Byard came at a time when they were banged up at safety. Reed Blankenship missed last week's game against the Miami Dolphins with a rib injury. Sydney Brown has dealt with a hamstring issue and Justin Evans is on injured reserve with a knee injury.

Roseman opted to boost his team's safety room by sending Terrell Edmunds and two 2024 draft picks to the Titans for Byard, who is a two-time All-Pro selection.

Linebacker is arguably the weakest position on Philadelphia's roster, though some of that is by design because it's not a position Roseman and the front office tend to put a premium on.

Second-year linebacker Nakobe Dean has struggled to make a strong impression. He missed four games earlier this season due to a foot injury that landed him on injured reserve. The Georgia alum has 14 combined tackles in three games.

Zach Cunningham is tied for the team lead with 39 combined tackles. The 28-year-old spent most of the offseason as a free agent before signing with the Eagles on Aug. 6. Nicholas Morrow has been solid, particularly on blitz packages as evidenced by his three sacks.

History has shown the Eagles can get away without having a great linebacker corps. They made it to the Super Bowl last season with T.J. Edwards and Kyzir White as their primary starters. Both players left in the offseason to sign with new teams in free agency.