Fantasy Alert: Chiefs vs. Broncos Weather Report Forecasts 6-14 Inches of Snow

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Fantasy managers who have anyone from the Kansas City Chiefs or Denver Broncos on their roster may want to look for different options to start this week.

ESPN's Adam Schefter noted the National Weather Service is calling for anywhere from six to 14 inches of snow in Denver on Sunday.

Per the National Weather Service, the winter storm warning in Denver runs through 12 p.m. ET local time tomorrow with partly cloudy conditions expected around kickoff. This does leave open a small window where the grounds crew could possibly get the field cleaned up before the game begins.

If that ends up happening, it's possible the weather won't be a factor at all and any concerns right now will seem foolish.

This is the second time in three weeks the AFC West rivals will meet. Their first matchup, a Thursday night game in Week 6, was a bit of a slog for both teams that the Chiefs ultimately escaped with a 19-8 win.

Kansas City's offense did a good job of moving the ball with 389 yards, but it went 1-of-5 in the red zone to finish with its second-lowest point total of the season.

The Broncos struggled to do anything against a Chiefs defense that's been one of the best units in the NFL this season. Sean Payton's team had a season-low 197 yards and eight points. Russell Wilson finished with 95 passing yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

There was some hope that this matchup would be more exciting since both offenses had nice bounce-back performances last week. The Chiefs put up 483 yards and 31 points in a win over the Los Angeles Chargers. The Broncos ran for a season-high 145 yards in a 19-17 victory over the Green Bay Packers.

It's not impossible for either or both of these teams to put up good numbers in poor weather conditions. This is hardly the first game the Chiefs and Broncos have played against each other that will be impacted by snow.

They played in the NFL's first snow game during the 2020 season in Week 7 at Empower Field. The Chiefs won that game 43-16, but it wasn't an offensive barrage for head coach Andy Reid. They only had 286 total yards and two of their touchdowns came on a pick-six by Daniel Sorensen and a kickoff return by Byron Pringle.

Patrick Mahomes had his fewest passing yards of the season (200) in that game. It was also one of only two games during the 2020 campaign in which he only threw one touchdown pass.