Giants Trade Rumors: Leonard Williams Could Be Available for 'High' Draft Pick Return

As the New York Giants sit in last place in the NFC East heading into Week 8, Leonard Williams could be on the move for the right price with the trade deadline approaching on Tuesday.

Per CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones, the Giants would consider moving Williams if they can get "high" draft-pick compensation back in return for the veteran defensive tackle.

Jones didn't specify what constitutes a high pick, though that would seem to decrease the likelihood Williams ends up getting moved.

Williams' pass-rush production has declined since he racked up career-highs in quarterback hits (30), tackles for loss (14) and sacks (11.5) in 2020. He had 6.5 sacks the following year, but dipped down to 2.5 in 2022.

Through seven games this season, Williams has five quarterback hits and 1.5 sacks. Some of the dip can be attributed to changes on the defense and his position along the defensive line.

Williams was playing defensive tackle with Dalvin Tomlinson at nose tackle during the 2020 season. Tomlinson left the Giants to join the Minnesota Vikings in 2021. He was replaced by Austin Johnson.

When Brian Daboll took over as head coach after the 2021 season, Don Martindale was brought on to replace Patrick Graham as defensive coordinator. There are also better pass-rushers around him now with Dexter Lawrence II and Kayvon Thibodeaux starting on the defensive line.

It would also make sense for the Giants to at least explore trade options for Williams. The 29-year-old has an $18 million base salary and is in the final season of his contract, which has one void year with a $5.96 million dead cap hit for 2024.

Williams' salary could make it difficult to find a trade partner, but it's at least prudent business to see if there's a team that believes it can turn him around and would be willing to offer something of value for him.