Davante Adams 'Not Looking for a New Home,' Happy with Raiders amid NFL Trade Rumors

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Amid plenty of recent talk about being upset with his role in the offense, Davante Adams has clarified that he's happy with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Appearing on The Rich Eisen Show, Adams said he's "100 percent" happy to be with the Raiders and he's "proud to wear this uniform."

Adams has publicly vocalized his frustration with how things have gone so far this season. The six-time Pro Bowler told reporters on Oct. 18 he's "not here just to hang out" after being targeted a total of nine times in the previous two games.

"It's not about me," Adams said, "but I'm one of the bigger pieces as to why this offense is going to go. And if I'm not getting it, then that's obviously not according to plan."

This naturally led to some trade speculation, but ESPN's Adam Schefter has reported the Raiders told opposing teams they weren't moving Adams before the October 31 deadline.

Adams did tell Eisen going to Las Vegas was his choice and one he stands by. The Green Bay Packers offered him a bigger contract than the Raiders did to remain with the team, but he picked Vegas to be closer to his family and to play with his former college teammate Derek Carr.

The Raiders released Carr after the 2022 season and brought in Jimmy Garoppolo as their starting quarterback. Garoppolo has struggled in games and to stay on the field thus far. His eight interceptions are tied for most in the NFL, despite having missed two games due to injuries.