De La Hoya: More Likely I Beat Tiger Woods in Golf Than Francis Ngannou Upsets Fury

Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

As WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou prepare to square off in a 10-round boxing match, Oscar De La Hoya doesn't like the mixed martial artist's chances of leaving the bout with a victory.

Speaking to TMZ Sports ahead of the marquee matchup, De La Hoya said he would "have a better chance at beating Tiger Woods in golf" than Ngannou does of beating Fury in a boxing match.

Ngannou was stripped of the UFC title and left the promotion in January when the two sides were unable to agree to terms on a new contract. He's making his boxing debut on Saturday against Fury, who is 33-0-1 with 24 knockouts in 34 career fights.

While there is an argument for Ngannou as the best heavyweight mixed martial artist of this generation, history has shown there's a vast difference between competing in MMA and a straight boxing match.

Conor McGregor is probably the most famous example of someone who tried this. He took on Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2017, losing via TKO in the 10th round.

But there are many examples of UFC fighters dabbling in boxing with middling results. Ben Askren, José Aldo, Donald Cerrone, Nate Diaz, Frank Mir and Tyron Woodley all have at least one boxing fight on their resume. Those six fighters have a combined 1-4-1 record with Aldo being the only one with a victory.

Ngannou certainly has the type of power to pull off an upset win over Fury if he can connect with a punch or a series of strikes during the match. But it's likely going to be an uphill climb for the Predator to do what none of Fury's previous opponents have been able to do.