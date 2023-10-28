TMZ: Taylor Swift Won't Attend Travis Kelce, Chiefs' Game vs. Broncos in Week 8

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Travis Kelce will be left to his own devices when the Kansas City Chiefs play the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Per TMZ Sports, Taylor Swift won't be attending this week's game as she prepares for the overseas leg of the Eras Tour.

This will be the second Chiefs game Swift hasn't been at since her rumored romance with Kelce began. The Grammy-winning superstar made her first appearance at Arrowhead Stadium for Kansas City's 41-10 win over the Chicago Bears in Week 3.

Swift was in luxury suite the following week when the Chiefs took on the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. After skipping the Week 5 contest against the Minnesota Vikings, she's been at the past two games at Arrowhead Stadium against the Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers.

This will be another test to see if Swift has had an impact on Kelce's performance in games this season. CBS showed the graphic during last week's matchup with the Chargers about how much better the eight-time Pro Bowler has been with her watching live.

In the first game against the Broncos at Arrowhead, Kelce caught nine passes for 124 yards. It was his highest yardage total of the season at the time, but he surpassed it last week with 179 yards against the Chargers.

Swift's touring schedule has allowed her to attend games. The Eras Tour has been on hiatus since a run of four consecutive shows in Mexico City from Aug. 24-27. She will be going to Argentina and Brazil this month before another hiatus for the holidays.