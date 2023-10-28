NFL Trade Rumors: Eagles 'Open' to Dealing Derek Barnett Ahead of Deadline

Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Although they are not expected to be sellers at the trade deadline, the Philadelphia Eagles are reportedly "open" to trading away defensive end Derek Barnett, according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.

Barnett, 27, was a first-round pick by the Eagles back in the 2017 NFL Draft and has gone on to be a solid piece of their pass rushing unit, racking up 21.5 sacks over his seven-year career.

He'd be a nice addition to any contender's defensive line should he be dealt ahead of the deadline.

Barnett actually signed a two-year extension to stay in Philadelphia ahead of last season but wound up tearing his ACL in the team's season opener and missed the remainder of the year, including the Eagles' postseason run to the Super Bowl.