WVU's Akok Akok in Stable Condition After Collapsing on Court vs. George Mason

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

West Virginia forward Akok Akok is reportedly alert and communicating after collapsing on the court during the team's charity exhibition game against George Mason University, according to ESPN's Myron Medcalf.

Akok was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital on Friday night after leaving the court on a stretcher, while the school is currently calling the incident a medical emergency.

West Virginia interim head coach Josh Eilert gave a positive update after the game, although there is still uncertainty regarding the cause of Akok's collapse.

"I just got briefed with our medical staff," he said, via Medcalf. "He's stable. He's talking. He's in a good place. He wanted to wish the guys well and congratulate them. He's in a good place. But they're going to monitor him overnight and do a lot of testing overnight to figure out what's going on. That's all I've got."

Mountaineers forward Quinn Slazinski revealed to reporters that Akok was texting his teammates following the game, per Wesley Shoemaker of Blue Gold Sports.

"Akok, all is well," Slazinski said. "He's admitted overnight and we're super proud with him sticking with us. Everything should be good. Really freak accident"

Akok played for Georgetown last year before transferring to West Virginia this past summer.