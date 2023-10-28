Spurs' Victor Wembanyama Electrifies NBA Fans with Clutch 2-Way Effort vs. Rockets

Logan Riely/NBAE via Getty Images

San Antonio Spurs star rookie center Victor Wembanyama's tremendous two-way game was on full display in the fourth quarter and overtime of his team's during a 126-122 home win against the Houston Rockets on Friday evening.

The Spurs didn't have the lead for even one second in the fourth quarter, but Wembanyama, who finished with 21 points, 12 rebounds, three blocks and two steals, kept them in the ballgame.

On defense, Wembanyama managed two blocks on Jabari Smith Jr. alone on one possession, holding the Rockets' lead at 107-104 with just over two minutes left. Without either of those blocks, the Rockets are up five and far more likely to take home the road win.

One minute later, Wemby hit a pair of free throws to cut the Rockets' lead to 109-108. Houston went back up three after a Dillon Brooks bucket, but San Antonio later got one back on a Zach Collins free throws.

That later set up Wembanyama's biggest bucket of the game—a clutch, tough and contested layup that tied this one at 111 with 20 seconds left.

In overtime, Wembanyama got the Spurs off on the right foot with a mid-range jumper to put San Antonio up two for its first lead since the third quarter. He later hit a pair of free throws for a 120-115 edge with 1:45 remaining.

Houston cut the San Antonio lead to two on a pair of occasions later in OT, but the Spurs held on for Wembanyama's first-ever win.

Of course, Wembanyama also had the best highlight of the night elsewhere via this incredible reverse alley-oop in the third quarter:

However, it was Wembanyama's fourth quarter and overtime heroics that stood out above all else, and fans and analysts reacted in amazement following the rookie's performance.