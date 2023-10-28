X

NBA

    Spurs' Victor Wembanyama Electrifies NBA Fans with Clutch 2-Way Effort vs. Rockets

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIOctober 28, 2023

    HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 27: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs handles the ball during the game against the Houston Rockets on October 27, 2023 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Logan Riely/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Logan Riely/NBAE via Getty Images

    San Antonio Spurs star rookie center Victor Wembanyama's tremendous two-way game was on full display in the fourth quarter and overtime of his team's during a 126-122 home win against the Houston Rockets on Friday evening.

    Wemby Muse @Wemby_Muse

    Went in the 4th/OT:<br><br>13 PTS<br>4 REB<br>1 STL<br>3 BLK<br><br>Coming through when needed most. <a href="https://t.co/JJZrH83RJZ">pic.twitter.com/JJZrH83RJZ</a>

    The Spurs didn't have the lead for even one second in the fourth quarter, but Wembanyama, who finished with 21 points, 12 rebounds, three blocks and two steals, kept them in the ballgame.

    On defense, Wembanyama managed two blocks on Jabari Smith Jr. alone on one possession, holding the Rockets' lead at 107-104 with just over two minutes left. Without either of those blocks, the Rockets are up five and far more likely to take home the road win.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    BLOCKED BY WEMBY X2<br><br>UNREAL. <a href="https://t.co/19aJmeXtE5">pic.twitter.com/19aJmeXtE5</a>

    NBA @NBA

    Wemby said 🚫🚫 <a href="https://t.co/0R3Aqff4E2">https://t.co/0R3Aqff4E2</a> <a href="https://t.co/NKHMxBDNkN">pic.twitter.com/NKHMxBDNkN</a>

    One minute later, Wemby hit a pair of free throws to cut the Rockets' lead to 109-108. Houston went back up three after a Dillon Brooks bucket, but San Antonio later got one back on a Zach Collins free throws.

    That later set up Wembanyama's biggest bucket of the game—a clutch, tough and contested layup that tied this one at 111 with 20 seconds left.

    NBA @NBA

    Wemby ties it up ‼️ <br><br>111-111<br><br>Get to the NBA App <a href="https://t.co/htyakZeFve">https://t.co/htyakZeFve</a> <a href="https://t.co/3OUq2KPNgj">pic.twitter.com/3OUq2KPNgj</a>

    In overtime, Wembanyama got the Spurs off on the right foot with a mid-range jumper to put San Antonio up two for its first lead since the third quarter. He later hit a pair of free throws for a 120-115 edge with 1:45 remaining.

    Houston cut the San Antonio lead to two on a pair of occasions later in OT, but the Spurs held on for Wembanyama's first-ever win.

    Of course, Wembanyama also had the best highlight of the night elsewhere via this incredible reverse alley-oop in the third quarter:

    ESPN @espn

    OH WEMBY. OH MY 😤 <a href="https://t.co/26VWcClUKu">pic.twitter.com/26VWcClUKu</a>

    However, it was Wembanyama's fourth quarter and overtime heroics that stood out above all else, and fans and analysts reacted in amazement following the rookie's performance.

    PJ Hoops @RealPjHoops

    Victor Wembanyama is doing things that I have never seen!! He's changing the dynamics of game!! Kid is generational!!! <a href="https://t.co/u5c8YSkmqf">pic.twitter.com/u5c8YSkmqf</a>

    Josh Paredes @Josh810

    Don't even care about the win (that much). The fact that Wembanyama is already doing stuff like this in clutch moments is massive.

    Velodus (spoOoky) 🎃👻 @velodus

    If Giannis is "The Freak" and Porzingis is "The Unicorn," then Wembanyama really should be "The Alien."

    Damien Bartonek @tvBartonek

    Victor Wembanyama is f'n incredible

    Ross Villarreal @SportsRV

    Wembanyama getting superstar calls two games into his career is pretty crazy

    BET99 Ontario @Bet99ON

    Wembanyama is going to be a problem! Unreal athleticism! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBA</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PorVida?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PorVida</a> <br><br> <a href="https://t.co/5PYCOo2LqY">pic.twitter.com/5PYCOo2LqY</a>

    Odds Shark @OddsShark

    Randy Moss 🤝 Victor Wembanyama<br> <a href="https://t.co/CKeF1068tl">pic.twitter.com/CKeF1068tl</a>

    Chris Culey @Chris_culey

    Wembanyama is Unreal 7'4" with real basketball ability and athleticism if he gains some weight and figures out the NBA game it's gonna be crazy <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Spurs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Spurs</a>

    Kaden 💕 @GirlsLoveKaden

    Shane Young @YoungNBA

    Yeah, Wemby is going to be ABSURD in this league <a href="https://t.co/J9vIHVnrtl">pic.twitter.com/J9vIHVnrtl</a>

    Shea Serrano @SheaSerrano

    running an end of game play for wemby with the spurs down two and not only does he want the ball but also he delivers to send the game to overtime 🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹

    BronMuse @BronMuse

    LeBron vs Wemby second game of their NBA career:<br><br>21 PTS 21 PTS<br>12 REB 12 REB<br>8 AST 1 AST<br>1 STL 2 STL<br>8-16 FG 7-19 FG<br>18 years old 19 years old <a href="https://t.co/CTPoJnWp2v">pic.twitter.com/CTPoJnWp2v</a>

    V4E Mac @MacPena

    At this point, <br><br>What Wemby can bring to your team…there should be NO QUESTION he is the undisputed number one pick from this past draft. No question should ever be asked.

    It's CJ (Hobie's homie) @cj5299

    Wemby takeover for the first win. We're so back. <a href="https://t.co/49lOUiMQZT">pic.twitter.com/49lOUiMQZT</a>

    J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann

    this might exist and im unaware, but i need a feature on league pass where i get a notification if wemby checks in

    Shea Serrano @SheaSerrano

    at this rate wemby is gonna start calling for alley oops while he's inbounding the ball lol i love him <a href="https://t.co/McdY4Ao0G1">pic.twitter.com/McdY4Ao0G1</a>

    Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

    Spurs got to love the confidence Wemby had in taking that shot to knot it at 111. Showed no hesitation whatsoever in taking it to the basket.

    Jay 🐸 @RatiodByBryce

    Wemby OT masterclass <a href="https://t.co/K1PblRCECZ">pic.twitter.com/K1PblRCECZ</a>

    Wembanyama and the Spurs will now play in Phoenix for a pair of games against the Suns on Tuesday and Thursday evenings.