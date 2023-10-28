Heat's Jimmy Butler Taunted by NBA Fans as Jayson Tatum, Celtics Avenge Playoff Loss

Maddie Schroeder/Getty Images

Jimmy Butler struggled mightily during the Miami Heat's 119-111 loss to Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics.

This was a rematch of last season's Eastern Conference Finals, a series that Miami won in seven games after nearly blowing a 3-0 lead.

While Butler was a hero this past postseason, he disappeared inside TD Garden on Friday night. The 34-year-old finishing the contest with just 14 points on 3-11 shooting, while his five rebounds was the lowest mark of any starter.

NBA fans called out Butler for his poor performance.

Meanwhile, Jayson Tatum delivered a solid home debut to hold off Miami in the fourth quarter. He racked up 22 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists while hitting 50 percent of his shots inside the arc.

The Celtics' starters dominated the Heat all night long, as the five-man unit was responsible for 111 of Boston's 119 points.

Derrick White led the team in scoring with 28, while Jrue Holiday chipped in 17 points of his own to go along with 10 rebounds and seven assists.