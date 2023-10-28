X

NBA

    Heat's Jimmy Butler Taunted by NBA Fans as Jayson Tatum, Celtics Avenge Playoff Loss

    zach bacharContributor IOctober 28, 2023

    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 27: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics passes the ball beyond Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat in the first quarter at TD Garden on October 27, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Schroeder/Getty Images)
    Maddie Schroeder/Getty Images

    Jimmy Butler struggled mightily during the Miami Heat's 119-111 loss to Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics.

    This was a rematch of last season's Eastern Conference Finals, a series that Miami won in seven games after nearly blowing a 3-0 lead.

    While Butler was a hero this past postseason, he disappeared inside TD Garden on Friday night. The 34-year-old finishing the contest with just 14 points on 3-11 shooting, while his five rebounds was the lowest mark of any starter.

    NBA fans called out Butler for his poor performance.

    NBA TV @NBATV

    DERRICK WHITE CHASEDOWN BLOCK 😤 <a href="https://t.co/ydSvIj83cp">pic.twitter.com/ydSvIj83cp</a>

    𝔽𝕒𝕤𝕤𝕒 ❤️‍🔥 @MiamisOG

    jimmy butler really gonna be trolling every regular season game <a href="https://t.co/pUKP44nVkO">pic.twitter.com/pUKP44nVkO</a>

    𝙃𝙀𝘼𝙏 𝙉𝘼𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉 @HeatvsHaters

    Slow start from Jimmy. <br><br>Opens 2/6 from the field.

    Daequan @TeflonDae

    Jimmy Butler is not a serious basketball player in the reg season

    Samantha @smanthaaa_

    Somebody poke the bear plz jimmy butler has mentally checked out of the game

    Angel Delgado Serrano @AngelDelga82390

    Jimmy Butler looks like he don't even care 😂😂

    Miami Heatle 🔥🐬 @HeatleMiami

    Jimmy Butler feel free to join us 💔😭

    Arian @ArianH50413342

    Jimmy Butler definitely bet the unders for all his stats tonight

    Alex Hernandez @AlexHer30374159

    Jimmy Butler really out here doing cardio. I thought he'd at least be good for 18 but guess not

    Domo @IonKnow44

    Jimmy Butler in the regular season Vs in the playoffs <a href="https://t.co/wWYYf4hufq">pic.twitter.com/wWYYf4hufq</a>

    Kenny BooYah! 🖖🏾 @KwikWarren

    Jimmy Butler in October, November, December, January, February &amp; March is not the same Jimmy Butler in April, May &amp; June. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HeatVsCeltics?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HeatVsCeltics</a>

    ᴅᴀɴ @danjh97

    Jimmy Butler occasionally deciding he's just not that into trying during the regular season is so frustrating. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HEATCulture?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HEATCulture</a>

    burnaa @24burnaa

    Please don't ever mention jimmy butler being top 10

    Meanwhile, Jayson Tatum delivered a solid home debut to hold off Miami in the fourth quarter. He racked up 22 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists while hitting 50 percent of his shots inside the arc.

    The Celtics' starters dominated the Heat all night long, as the five-man unit was responsible for 111 of Boston's 119 points.

    Derrick White led the team in scoring with 28, while Jrue Holiday chipped in 17 points of his own to go along with 10 rebounds and seven assists.

    Boston moved to 2-0 on the season, while Miami fell to 1-1.

