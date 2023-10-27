Tyreek Hill, Saquon Barkley, NFL Injury Statuses and Fantasy Impact for Week 8

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The NFL leader in receiving yards will be active in Week 8 despite some injury concerns during the week.

Tyreek Hill will play for the Miami Dolphins against the New England Patriots after the team was proactive with his hip issue during the week.

As he does each week, Hill has the potential to be one of the top fantasy football point scorers.

Saquon Barkley is also expected to be on the field on Sunday for the New York Giants despite dealing with an elbow injury.

Barkley should be the focal point of the Giants' offense in Week 8 for the matchup with the New York Jets.

Other key fantasy football contributors may not be as lucky to see the field because of their respective injuries. Below is a look at all of the injuries that will affect fantasy football matchups in Week 8.

Tyreek Hill Should Be "Full Go" Against New England

Hill is set to play his normal role for the Dolphins on Sunday afternoon after managing some hip pain throughout the week.

Hill enters Sunday just 98 receiving yards from the 1,000-yard mark. He has 93 more receiving yards than A.J. Brown in second place.

Miami's top wide out is coming off an 11-catch performance against the Philadelphia Eagles. He found the end zone in Week 7 to extend his three-game scoring streak.

Hill scored a touchdown and had at least nine targets in six of his seven appearances in 2023.

He is in search of a breakout performance against the Patriots in a Dolphins uniform. He has 95 receiving yards in his last two matchups with New England and did not score in an eight-catch, 94-yard outing versus his AFC East rival in his meeting with it on the Miami roster.

New England gave up 244 passing yards to the Dolphins in Week 2. It comes into Week 8 off its two highest aerial concessions of the season.

Hill should be in line for larger totals against New England than he produced back in September. If that happens, he will be one of the top fantasy football point scorers again on Sunday.

Saquon Barkley Listed as Full Participant In Friday Practice

Barkley appears ready to go for Sunday's clash between the Giants and Jets.

The elbow injury suffered by the Giants running back kept him as a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday.

Barkley was a full participant in Friday's practice, which signaled that he is ready for the AFC -NFC clash inside MetLife Stadium.

Barkley has been a key part of the Giants over the last two weeks with Tyrod Taylor at quarterback in place of Daniel Jones.

New York's top ball-carrier ran for 77 yards on 21 carries in Week 7 and earned a season best of 93 yards from 24 rushes in Week 6.

Barkley is expected to have a similarly heavy workload against the Jets so that the Giants do not have to force Taylor to create everything on offense.

Taylor's job could be complicated by the injuries to a handful of offensive linemen and a hamstring knock that Darren Waller is dealing with.