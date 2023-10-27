Vince India, Jake Staiano Suspended by PGA Tour for Betting on Golf Tournaments

Alex Slitz/Getty Images

The PGA Tour announced Friday that Korn Ferry Tour players Vince India and Jake Staiano have been suspended for betting on PGA Tour events.

As part of the announcement, it was noted that India is suspended for six months, beginning on Sept. 18, 2023 and ending on March 17, 2024, while Staiano is suspended for three months, starting on Sept. 11, 2023, and concluding on Dec. 10, 2023.

The PGA Tour stated that while both golfers gambled on PGA-sanctioned events, they did not bet on tournaments in which they participated.

The Korn Ferry Tour, which was formerly known by several other names, including the Nationwide Tour and Web.com Tour, is a PGA-owned developmental tour that essentially serves as a minor league to the PGA Tour.

Players who enjoy success on the Korn Ferry Tour can earn their PGA Tour cards, which many notable golfers have done over the years, including Scottie Scheffler, Zach Johnson and Stewart Cink, among others.

During their suspensions, neither India nor Staiano will be permitted to play in PGA or Korn Ferry Tour events. They will also miss the final portion of Q-School, which is the main pathway to PGA Tour qualification, and is being held in December.

The 34-year-old India is from Deerfield, Illinois, and attended the University of Iowa. He turned pro in 2011 and has two top-25 finishes in 22 Korn Ferry Tour events this year.

Staiano, 26, is a Colorado State University alum who was born in Englewood, Colorado. He turned pro in 2019, joined the Korn Ferry Tour in 2022 and has one top-25 finish in eight tournaments this year.

India and Staiano are the latest in a long line of professional athletes to be disciplined for betting on sports in recent months.

Multiple NFL players, including Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams, received suspensions of varying lengths, in some cases for betting on football, and in others for betting on different sports while at the team facility.