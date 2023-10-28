NFL Odds Week 8: Betting Tips after Friday's Injury Reports and Practice News

3 of 4

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

The New York Jets are beginning to find an offensive rhythm with quarterback Zach Wilson. While the third-year pro has been far from perfect, he's led the Jets to two straight victories and has helped produce at least 20 points in three straight games.



The New York Giants, meanwhile, are set to start Tyrod Taylor in place of quarterback Daniel Jones (neck) for the third straight week. For the Giants, that should be viewed as a positive.



While Taylor has gone just 1-1 as the starter and has only helped deliver 23 points over the past two weeks, he's been more effective than Jones in the passing game. Taylor has thrown for 571 yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions and a 95.4 passer rating this season.



The Giants' inability to score consistently is a concern here, but the Jets aren't equipped with the lockdown defense that had in 2022. So far, the Jets are allowing an average of just under 20 points per game.

