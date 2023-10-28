Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 8: Advice for Unfavorable Fantasy Football Matchups

1 of 4

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

It took a few weeks to get his feet under him but second-year running back Breece Hall looks like the player that broke out a season ago and had Jets fans excited about the future.

In Week 6 against Philadelphia, he put up 15.3 fantasy points, something no other running back has been able to do against the Eagles this season. A week earlier, he was even better, accumulating 25.4 against the league-worst Denver Broncos defense.

Against the New York Giants in Week 8, he will have the opportunity to have a third, consecutive game of double-digit fantasy points.

The Giants give up the ninth most fantasy points to opposing running backs at 21.7 and, assuming quarterback Zack Wilson can play mistake-free ball and not put the team in a hole early, Hall will have every opportunity to exploit that leaky defense.

Expect big runs and some opportunities to receive out of the backfield. In the case of a team reeling like the Giants, it would be foolish not to exploit a clear weakness and look to put the game away early.

Expect big things from Hall and a final tally that looks closer to the Denver numbers.