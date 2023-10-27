CCM Unveils Custom 2023 Heritage Classic Sticks, Skates for Oilers vs. Flames

Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images

The 2023 Heritage Classic between the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames is right around the corner, and as the excitement for the outdoor event builds, CCM is giving fans an early look at some of the custom gear players will be wearing on game day.

Players will be using custom CCM sticks that were designed to look like the wooden sticks that NHL players used years ago. Modern-day sticks are typically made of carbon fiber and fiberglass.

The custom sticks are specially designed for each team. Calgary's sticks are colored in red and yellow while Edmonton's are colored blue and red.

The custom skates feature the logos of each team and the number of the players. On the bottom of the skates is the date, matchup and location of the Heritage Classic.

In addition to the custom CCM gear, players will be wearing special jerseys for the event. The jerseys pay homage to the 1952 Edmonton Mercurys and the Calgary Stampeders of the 1950s and 1960s.

The 2023 Heritage Classic marks the 37th regular-season outdoor game in NHL history. The Oilers and Flames will suit up at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, Alberta, on Sunday for the first outdoor game of the 2023-24 campaign.