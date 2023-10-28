Fantasy Football Week 8 Rankings: Targets For This Week's Injured Stars

Fantasy Football Week 8 Rankings: Targets For This Week's Injured StarsOctober 28, 2023
The good news for fantasy managers is that all 32 NFL teams will be in action for Week 8. The bad news is that injuries continue to impact the fantasy landscape.
Players like Justin Jefferson and De'Von Achane remain on injured reserve, while potential flex options like Laviska Shenault, Zay Jones, Robert Woods and Zach Ertz have already been ruled out for the week. Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (ribs) appears unlikely to return for Monday night's matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders.
Managers will still have some difficult decisions to make this week. We're here to help by diving into some updated flex rankings and examining a few potential waiver-wire targets.
All rankings and picks are based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring.
Week 8 PPR Flex Rankings
1. Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins
2. Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers
3. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
4. A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
5. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
6. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions
7. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams
8. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
9. Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders
10. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
11. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints
12. Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
13. Puka Nacua, WR, Los Angeles Rams
14. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys
15. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers
16. Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets
17. Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys
18. Isiah Pacheco, RB, Kansas City Chiefs
19. D'Andre Swift, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
20. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions
21. Raheem Mostert, RB, Miami Dolphins
22. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants
23. Adam Thielen, WR, Carolina Panthers
24. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders
25. Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints
26. Drake London, WR, Atlanta Falcons
27. Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons
28. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens
29. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins
30. Jordan Addison, WR, Minnesota Vikings
31. Jakobi Meyers, WR, Las Vegas Raiders
32. D.J. Moore, WR, Chicago Bears
33. Zay Flowers, WR, Baltimore Ravens
34. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
35. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Commanders
36. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Minnesota Vikings
37. Christian Kirk, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
38. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Indianapolis Colts
39. Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets
40. George Pickens, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
Josh Down, WR, Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts rookie receiver Josh Downs should top waiver-wire wish lists this week. The North Carolina product has wasted little time integrating himself into the Colts offense, and he's developing a strong rapport with quarterback Gardner Minshew II.
Downs had a massive game against the Cleveland Brown in Week 7, finishing with five catches, 125 yards and a touchdown. It wasn't a one-off performance. Downs had 21 yards and a touchdown in his previous game and six catches for 97 yards the week before that.
Adding Downs for the future is a veritable must, but he's worth a flex start in Week 8. While the New Orleans Saints defense is good, it's not an overly daunting matchup—New Orleans has allowed the 11th-fewest fantasy points to opposing receivers.
Downs is rostered in 61 percent of Yahoo leagues but only 48 percent of ESPN leagues.
Tank Dell, WR, Houston Texans
Houston Texans rookie receiver Tank Dell has a fantasy matchup that is very similar to Dwnns'. The Carolina Panthers have allowed the 12th-fewest fantasy points to opposing receivers this season.
While Dell hasn't been quite as prolific as Downs over the past couple of weeks, he does have a high ceiling. He caught five passes for 145 yards and a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3. He has averaged just under four receptions and 65 yards per game this season.
Dell missed Week 6 with a concussion and was on bye for Week 7, but he's ready to return against Carolina.
"I'm ready to rock," Dell told reporters.
The 23-year-old is rostered in only 49 percent of Yahoo leagues and 53 percent of ESPN leagues.
Waiver Wire Rankings and Overview
1. Josh Downs, WR, Indianapolis Colts
2. Tank Dell, WR, Houston Texans
3. Tyjae Spears, RB, Tennessee Titans
4. Taysom Hill, TE, New Orleans Saints
5. Darrell Henderson Jr., RB, Los Angeles Rams
6. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, New England Patriots
7. Jameson Williams, WR, Detroit Lions
8. Jonnu Smith, TE, Atlanta Falcons
9. Elijah Mitchell, RB, San Francisco 49ers
10. Julio Jones, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
While Downs and Dell are the top waiver targets for Week 8, they're not the only enticing options.
Tennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears is an excellent claim-and-stash target, though he faces a very good Atlanta Falcons run defense. Spears is still firmly behind Darrick Henry on the depth chart, but there's a chance that the Titans move Henry at Tuesday's trade deadline.
Should that happen, Spears could immediately grab a starter's workload.
Saints tight end/quarterback/gadget specialist Taysom Hill is also worth a claim this week. Hill has caught 11 passes for 99 yards over the past two weeks while recording 20 rushing yards and a touchdown.
Expect the Saints to open up the playbook with Hill in a pivotal matchup with Indianapolis.
All players listed here are rostered in 60 percent or fewer of Yahoo and/or ESPN leagues.
