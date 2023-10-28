Fantasy Football Week 8 Rankings: Targets For This Week's Injured Stars

Houston Texans rookie receiver Tank Dell has a fantasy matchup that is very similar to Dwnns'. The Carolina Panthers have allowed the 12th-fewest fantasy points to opposing receivers this season.

While Dell hasn't been quite as prolific as Downs over the past couple of weeks, he does have a high ceiling. He caught five passes for 145 yards and a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3. He has averaged just under four receptions and 65 yards per game this season.

