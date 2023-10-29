Giants Rumors: Injured Daniel Jones Has 'Significant Weakness' in Non-Throwing Arm

Rich Storry/Getty Images

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is reportedly dealing with "significant weakness" in his left (non-throwing) arm as he continues recovering from a neck injury.

Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Jones has regained some strength but is not yet cleared for contact. Tyrod Taylor will start Sunday's game against the New York Jets.

Jones suffered a neck injury in the Giants' loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 5. He's dealt with neck issues before, including one during the 2021 season that kept him out for the final six games.

Head coach Brian Daboll initially expressed optimism that Jones would be able to play in Week 6, but he was unable to practice during the week and was ruled out for the game against the Buffalo Bills.

Jones was able to practice on a limited basis going into Week 7, but the Giants held him out for their win over the Washington Commanders.

Leading up to Week 8, Daboll was unable to say definitively if Jones would be able to play again this season. However, Rapoport and Pelissero reported the injury "is not believed to be season-ending."

The injury came after the 26-year-old was sacked 28 times in five games behind a porous offensive line. Jones' sack percentage in those games was 15.6, highest in the NFL.