NFL Week 8 DFS: Cheap Targets and Pricey Fades on DraftKings Daily Fantasy Football

3 of 4

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Target: Drake London, Atlanta Falcons, $5,100



After a slow start to the season, Atlanta Falcons receiver Drake London has started to build a rapport with second-year quarterback Desmond Ridder. London has recorded at least six receptions in each of his last three games and is averaging 86 receiving yards over that span.



London's highlight game was a nine-catch, 125-yard performance against the Washington Commanders in Week 6. The 22-year-old could be in store for a similar outing this week against the Tennessee Titans.



While the Titans won't have quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) and do run the risk of falling behind, they've been stout against the run. That should leave Atlanta passing early and often against a Tennessee defense that has allowed the eighth-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers.

Fade: Amari Cooper, Cleveland Browns, $6,200



The Seattle Seahawks don't represent a particularly daunting matchup for Cleveland Browns receiver Amari Cooper. Seattle has allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing receivers.

However, Cooper is likely to see a heavy dose of rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon, who has been fantastic in coverage this season. Cooper is also set to play his third straight game with backup quarterback P.J. Walker, and the Seahawks will be looking to shut him down.

