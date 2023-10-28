NFL Week 8 DFS: Cheap Targets and Pricey Fades on DraftKings Daily Fantasy Football

NFL Week 8 DFS: Cheap Targets and Pricey Fades on DraftKings Daily Fantasy FootballOctober 28, 2023
Week 8 had an exciting start with a Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers matchup that went down to the wire.
The Bills did enough to get the 24-18 victory, thanks in large part to standout performances by Josh Allen (324 passing yards, 3 total TDs) and Dalton Kincaid (65 yards, 1 TD)—players who likely lifted a lot of managers in daily fantasy sports (DFS) games on Thursday.
Managers looking for similar DFS performances in Week 8 will have options, especially with all 32 teams in action. The challenge, of course, is finding the best values while avoiding overspending on potential busts.
We'll dive into the latest results and projected matchups to identify some top DFS values for Week 8, along with a few expensive options who can't be trusted.
Quarterback
Target: Tyson Bagent, Chicago Bears, $4,900
Managers looking for a DFS sleeper this week should consider Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent. The undrafted rookie is expected to star for an injured Justin Fields (thumb) for the second straight week.
While Bagent didn't produce eye-popping statistics in his debut, but he did throw for 162 yards with a touchdown and rush for 24 yards.
Bagent has the potential to do even more this week against a suspect Los Angeles Chargers defense. L.A. has an offense that should keep Chicago passing, and its defense has allowed the most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks in 2023.
Don't expect Bagent to have Josh Allen-like numbers, but 200-plus yards and a couple of touchdowns are entirely reasonable.
Fade: Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams, $6,600
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has been a serviceable mid-level starter for much of the season, but he can be avoided in Week 8.
Stafford and the Rams will face a Dallas Cowboys defense that isn't elite but has been good against the pass more often than not. Receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua can be trusted this week because of their point-per-reception (PPR) upside, but Stafford is a risky play.
The Cowboys have snagged eight interceptions in six games and have surrendered the fifth-fewest fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks.
Running Back
Target: Alexander Mattison, Minnesota Vikings, $5,600
While he's far from a fantasy star, Alexander Mattison has been a mid-level starter who can typically be trusted because of his volume. Even after acquiring Cam Akers, the Minnesota Vikings have leaned on Mattison in the ground game.
Mattison has had at least 40 scrimmage yards in every game and has caught at least two passes in six of seven.
There's a solid floor with the 25-year-old, and this week, Mattison also carries a high upside. The Green Bay Packers have allowed the third-most fantasy points to opposing running backs in 2023.
Fade: Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers, $6,400
In past years, Packers running back Aaron Jones was a trustworthy DFS option because of his PPR floor. However, Jones has battled injuries and has suffered from an inconsistent Green Bay offense. This week, it's impossible to trust the 28-year-old at this price point.
Though Jones did return to practice on Thursday, he was out earlier in the week with soreness. Now, he'll face a Vikings defense that has allowed the sixth-fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs.
Expect Mattison to out-produce Jones in their head-to-head matchup. Even if their stat lines are similar, Mattison's value makes him the one to target.
Wide Receiver
Target: Drake London, Atlanta Falcons, $5,100
After a slow start to the season, Atlanta Falcons receiver Drake London has started to build a rapport with second-year quarterback Desmond Ridder. London has recorded at least six receptions in each of his last three games and is averaging 86 receiving yards over that span.
London's highlight game was a nine-catch, 125-yard performance against the Washington Commanders in Week 6. The 22-year-old could be in store for a similar outing this week against the Tennessee Titans.
While the Titans won't have quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) and do run the risk of falling behind, they've been stout against the run. That should leave Atlanta passing early and often against a Tennessee defense that has allowed the eighth-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers.
Fade: Amari Cooper, Cleveland Browns, $6,200
The Seattle Seahawks don't represent a particularly daunting matchup for Cleveland Browns receiver Amari Cooper. Seattle has allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing receivers.
However, Cooper is likely to see a heavy dose of rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon, who has been fantastic in coverage this season. Cooper is also set to play his third straight game with backup quarterback P.J. Walker, and the Seahawks will be looking to shut him down.
Cooper had a huge game against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 6 (4 catches, 108 yards), but the Indianapolis Colts game planned to stop him the following week. Cooper finished Week 7 with just two catches for 22 yards, and that could be his outlook in Seattle.
Tight End
Target: Michael Mayer, Las Vegas Raiders, $2,900
Las Vegas Raiders rookie tight end Michael Mayer hasn't had consistent production yet, but he did have a five-catch, 75-yard game in Week 6. There's a chance he has a similar outing against the Detroit Lions on Monday night.
Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (back) could return to the lineup by Monday.
"There is some optimism," NFL Media's Ian Rapoport said on NFL Network.
Las Vegas may be playing catch-up against a superior Detroit Lions team, which could mean frequent opportunities for Mayer. The Lions have allowed the third-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends.
Fade: Cole Kmet, Chicago Bears, $4,100
While we like Bagent as a sleeper play against the Chargers, it's far harder to trust tight end Cole Kmet. L.A. has had middling success against opposing tight ends (12th-most points allowed), but Bagent doesn't share the same rapport with Kmet that Fields did.
Kmet wasn't even targeted in the Week 7 win over Las Vegas, and he spent much of the game serving as a run blocker.
Chicago should look to take a more pass-heavy approach against a solid-and-improving Chargers run defense. However, Kmet carries too much boom-or-bust potential to justify this week's price point.
*Fantasy scoring information from FantasyPros.
