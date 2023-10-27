Jets' Sauce Gardner, D.J. Reed Clear Concussion Protocol, Will Play vs. Giants

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Coming off a bye in Week 7, the New York Jets secondary is going to get Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed back for Sunday's game against the New York Giants.

Head coach Robert Saleh announced on Friday that both cornerbacks have cleared concussion protocol.

Reed played every defensive snap in New York's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4. He was placed in the protocol the next day after experiencing concussion symptoms.

The injury kept Reed out of action for the Jets' games against the Denver Broncos and Philadelphia Eagles.

Gardner was a surprise addition to the injury report on Friday going into Week 6. The Jets originally cited an illness that was later categorized as a concussion.

After the Jets officially ruled Gardner out for their game against the Eagles when he didn't clear concussion protocol, Gardner wrote on social media he felt "perfectly fine."

The injuries to Reed and Gardner were the tip of the iceberg for a Jets secondary that has been beaten up. Brandin Echols and Justin Hardee also missed the Eagles game with hamstring injuries.

Despite not having four players in their secondary available, the Jets were able to get a 20-14 victory over Philadelphia by forcing four turnovers.

Gardner has 20 combined tackles and three pass breakups in five games. Reed has 28 combined tackles but has yet to record a pass breakup or an interception in four starts.

The Jets went into their bye last week coming off back-to-back wins. They are 3-3 overall, one game behind the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns for the two wild-card spots in the AFC.