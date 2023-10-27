Eagles' Jason Kelce Talks Looming Retirement: 'This Is Going to Be Over Pretty Soon'

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce is once again teasing his retirement.

Appearing on The NFL Report, Kelce spoke about his future by saying it's "going to be over pretty soon here" and admitted this "very well could be" his final season.

Kelce has been teasing retirement for the past several years, including one not-quite April Fool's Day joke in 2020 that included an announcement about his decision to walk away from arm wrestling.

Following the Eagles' playoff loss to the New Orleans Saints in January 2019, Kelce said the physical toll of playing in the NFL was difficult and he would be approaching things on a "season-by-season" basis.

In the documentary Kelce that dropped on Amazon Prime on Sept. 12 (starts at 1:15 mark), Kelce spoke about how it's "getting harder and harder to stay healthy" as he's gotten older.

One month after the Eagles' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57, Kelce signed a one-year deal to return for the 2023 season.

Kelce has spent his entire NFL career in Philadelphia. The 35-year-old was a sixth-round draft pick in 2011 and has started all 183 games he's played in 13 seasons. He's a six-time Pro Bowler and five-time first team All-Pro selection.

Despite playing a physically demanding position in the middle of the offensive line, Kelce has only missed games in two of his 13 seasons. He's started every game since Week 9 of the 2014 season.