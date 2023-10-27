Bills' Josh Allen Downplays Shoulder Injury After Win over Bucs: 'We'll Be Fine'

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen downplayed a shoulder injury that briefly sent him into the medical tent on the sidelines during Thursday's 24-18 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Allen said he took a "little fall on" his right shoulder and he expects to "be sore for a couple of days, but we'll be fine."

After leading the Bills on their first touchdown drive, Allen went to the blue medical tent to be evaluated. Backup quarterback Kyle Allen was seen warming up on the sideline when the offense was about to get the ball back.

On the play before the touchdown, Allen attempted to scramble and was tripped up by Bucs linebacker YaYa Diaby. He appeared to land on his right shoulder and was moving his arm around after getting up, but remained in the game and ran for a 13-yard score on the very next play.

There was no indication from his performance that Allen may have been fighting through an injury. He finished 31-of-40 for 324 yards with two touchdowns and one interception through the air. The two-time Pro Bowler also ran for 41 yards and a touchdown.

Allen has been on the Bills' injury report for the past two weeks with a right shoulder issue. He was originally injured in Week 6 against the New York Giants and had to get X-rays after the 14-9 victory.

After being limited in the team's first practice prior to their Week 7 game against the New England Patriots, Allen has been a full participant every day since. He hasn't missed a snap in either of the past two games.

Thursday was a solid rebound performance for Allen and the Bills. They lost two of their previous three games and really struggled on offense in their win over the Giants.

The Bills responded by putting up 427 yards of offense against the Bucs. It was their second-highest output of the season after racking up 450 yards in Week 2 against the Las Vegas Raiders.