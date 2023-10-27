NFL Futures Betting Odds 2023-24: Best Picks for Super Bowl 58 Entering Week 8

NFL Futures Betting Odds 2023-24: Best Picks for Super Bowl 58 Entering Week 8October 27, 2023
Seven weeks into the NFL season, the usual suspects continue to appear near the top of Vegas' Super Bowl futures odds.
Though they have moved up and down among the top three throughout the season, the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs retain their position as Super Bowl favorites heading into Week 8.
Of the other two teams that find themselves with the highest Super Bowl odds, each is dealing with injuries at key positions, including quarterback. Such recent adversity could affect those Lombardi Trophy odds moving forward, making Week 8 an important test.
Let's take a closer look at the three safest picks for Super Bowl LVIII...for now, at least.
Kansas City Chiefs
Super Bowl odds: +450
The Chiefs haven't dropped a game following their Week 1 shocker at the hands of the Detroit Lions, even if they haven't always looked like the high-octane group we know they can be.
A cushy matchup against the 2-5 Denver Broncos in Week 8 should allow Kansas City to retain its high standing in the Vegas odds. The Chiefs have exhibited impressive balance on both sides of the ball, ranking second in total offense (396.7 yards per game) and seventh in total defense (294.6 yards per game).
As the Chiefs score on average 25.4 points per game, they're allowing only 15, a clear recipe for success.
In a scheduling oddity, this is the second time these teams meet in a three-week period. Kansas City is 2-0 against the AFC West and there's no reason to think that perfect streak won't continue at the conclusion of Week 8.
San Francisco 49ers
Super Bowl odds: +475
The formerly undefeated 49ers have dropped to 5-2 on the season following back-to-back losses to the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings.
The Niners' high-powered offense has been hampered by injuries. Running back Christian McCaffrey injured his oblique against the Browns in Week 6 but was able to play the last week against the Vikings. Wideout Deebo Samuel, however, sat out Week 7 and will do the same against the Bengals this week before the 49ers, mercifully, head into their bye week to rest up.
Then there's quarterback Brock Purdy, who is in concussion protocol and whose status for Week 8 is up in the air. If Purdy can't go, it will be up to Sam Darnold to right the ship and help the 49ers avoid falling to .625 on the season. If that happens, Vegas may reevaluate San Francisco's position in its Super Bowl futures.
Philadelphia Eagles
Super Bowl odds: +600
Any handwringing about the Eagles' Super Bowl prospects after their Week 6 loss to the New York Jets were largely laid to rest in Week 7, when the Birds orchestrated an impressive 31-17 win over the AFC East-leading Miami Dolphins.
Even better, the Eagles have a favorable matchup against the hapless Washington Commanders, who have lost four of their last five and find themselves at 3-4 on the season.
Eagles fans and oddsmakers alike will have a close eye on quarterback Jalen Hurts in Week 8. In the second half of the game against the Dolphins, he appeared wearing a knee brace after looking noticeably hampered early on. The severity of Hurts' injury is unclear, as the Eagles have not listed him on their injury report.
Week 8 will be an important litmus test for Hurts, but the rest of the offense has been firing on all cylinders, including wideout A.J. Brown, who has now surpassed 125 yards in five games.
