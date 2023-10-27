NFL Futures Betting Odds 2023-24: Best Picks for Super Bowl 58 Entering Week 8

3 of 3

Super Bowl odds: +600

Any handwringing about the Eagles' Super Bowl prospects after their Week 6 loss to the New York Jets were largely laid to rest in Week 7, when the Birds orchestrated an impressive 31-17 win over the AFC East-leading Miami Dolphins.

Even better, the Eagles have a favorable matchup against the hapless Washington Commanders, who have lost four of their last five and find themselves at 3-4 on the season.

Eagles fans and oddsmakers alike will have a close eye on quarterback Jalen Hurts in Week 8. In the second half of the game against the Dolphins, he appeared wearing a knee brace after looking noticeably hampered early on. The severity of Hurts' injury is unclear, as the Eagles have not listed him on their injury report.

Week 8 will be an important litmus test for Hurts, but the rest of the offense has been firing on all cylinders, including wideout A.J. Brown, who has now surpassed 125 yards in five games.

