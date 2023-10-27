Commanders' Chase Young on NFL Trade Rumors: 'I Ain't Tripping About Nothing'

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

One of the few bright spots in yet another underwhelming Washington Commanders season, star defensive end Chase Young isn't too concerned about the upcoming NFL trade deadline on Oct. 31.

Young—24—and several of his defensive line teammates have been the subject of trade rumors ahead of the deadline. The former Defensive Rookie of the Year seems pretty confident that he'll be staying put.

"I ain't tripping about nothing," Chase said via The Athletic's Ben Standig ahead of this week's matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

One of those teammates that has also been involved in rumors is Montez Sweat.

Sweat, 27, is another former first-round pick by the organization, getting taken one year ahead of Young in 2019. While he's been happy with his situation in Washington, he understands that anything can happen between now and Tuesday.

"I definitely enjoyed my time here with the guys on the D-line, the people on the team. But I understand it's a business," Sweat said.

CBS Sports' Josina Anderson reported Tuesday that there are several teams interested in acquiring either Young or Sweat and are willing to get a long-term contract done with either player ahead of free agency.

Young has been impressive once again in 2023 thus far, racking up 11 total tackles and five sacks for the Commanders. Meanwhile, Sweat leads the charge with a team-high 5.5 sacks, 18 tackles and 2 forced fumbles.

Washington is still in striking distance of making the playoffs at 3-4, though it did just lose to the lowly New York Giants. Coach Ron Rivera feels good about the opportunities his squad has ahead of them.