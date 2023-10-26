Jets' Dalvin Cook Expresses Concern with Limited Role: 'Of Course It's Frustrating'

Elsa/Getty Images

Veteran running back Dalvin Cook is in the midst of his worst season in the NFL, which is not what he expected when he signed a one-year deal with the New York Jets.

On Thursday, Cook admitted to reporters that he has struggled with adjusting from being the lead option in the backfield to now having a limited role as a backup.

"Of course it's frustrating," Cook told reporters. "It's new for me. I come from getting the ball 20 times a game. It's something I'm adapting to."

Cook was also asked about being involved in recent trade rumors and he didn't sound like he was pushing for a change in scenery, saying, "That's something that I'd have to sit down and talk with my agent and [Jets general manager Joe Douglas] about, but for me, I'll let the business side handle the business side. I'll be ready, man. Every day I go out there, I bust my ass, I do the things I need to do to be ready when my number is called to go out there and perform."

In six games this season, Cook has carried the ball just 39 times for 109 yards and no touchdowns. His average of 2.8 yards per carry is the lowest of his career, but he said it's been hard to get going when he's not seeing the volume he's accustomed to. However, he had 25 combined carries over the first three games of the season, and he failed to produce when given the opportunity.

Cook spent the first six years of his career as the lead ball-carrier for the Minnesota Vikings. He was one of the most productive running backs in the league, earning four consecutive trips to the Pro Bowl. However, he underwent offseason shoulder surgery that kept him from having a full training camp.

The Jets brought in Cook to fill in for Breece Hall while he got his legs under him after his rookie season was cut short by a torn ACL. Hall is now playing with no limitations, and he looks back to his old self with 426 yards and two touchdowns on 66 carries.