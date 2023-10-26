Dolphins' Tyreek Hill Says He's Playing vs. Patriots Despite Hip Injury Scare

Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill will play in Sunday's matchup against the New England Patriots following an injury scare this week, he told reporters Thursday.

Hill has been nursing a hip injury and his status for Sunday's game had seemingly been up in the air after missing practice on Wednesday.

"Nah. I just wanted some attention man 'cause my mom wouldn't talk to me yesterday. So I needed some attention from somebody," Hill told reporters Thursday when asked if he was in pain or had an injury. "I'm good though."

Hill missed Wednesday's practice because of the hip injury but returned to the field alongside his teammates on Thursday.

The 29-year-old hasn't missed a game since being traded to the Dolphins from the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of the 2022 season. However, he briefly exited last week's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles before returning to the field and finishing the game.

Hill has been the best wide receiver in the NFL this season. He leads the league with 53 catches for 902 yards and seven touchdowns in seven games.

While the Dolphins boast a receiving corps that includes Jaylen Waddle, Braxton Berrios, Chase Claypool and Cedrick Wilson Jr., Hill has been Tua Tagovailoa's most reliable target this year and they need him fully healthy if they hope to find continued success.

The Dolphins enter Sunday's matchup atop the AFC East with a 5-2 record following a loss to the Eagles last week.