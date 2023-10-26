NFL Rumors: Rams Not Expected to Be 'Very Active' at 2023 Trade Deadline

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams spent the entire offseason overhauling their roster and already traded Van Jefferson to the Atlanta Falcons during the season, but they're reportedly expected to stand pat at the 2023 trade deadline.

Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reported the Rams are not planning to be "very active" at the deadline. It would reportedly take an "out-of-the-blue" offer for the Rams to consider making a major move.

The Rams are the NFL's second-youngest team after jettisoning high-profile talents like Jalen Ramsey and Leonard Floyd, choosing to instead infuse the roster with youth and high upside. The results have been a mixed bag thus far with the Rams sitting at 3-4, but they have found a budding star in wideout Puka Nakua and have been competitive in every game this season.

While their financial constraints have put the Rams in a no man's land for the 2023 season, there is plenty of reason for optimism moving forward. Los Angeles owns its picks in the first three rounds of next year's draft and will have significant cap space in the offseason, particularly if the front office restructures the contracts of Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp and Matthew Stafford.