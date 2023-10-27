Week 8 Waiver-Wire Pickups: Available Sleepers in Most Yahoo LeaguesOctober 27, 2023
Week 8 Waiver-Wire Pickups: Available Sleepers in Most Yahoo Leagues
Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season has no byes, so fantasy football managers can get some relief on that front.
However, between injury issues and tough matchups, you could still find yourself in need of a weekly streamer.
Let's hit the waiver wire to find available players—rostered in fewer than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues, per FantasyPros—to plug in at each of the three marquee positions.
QB: Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh Steelers (19 Percent Rostered)
Kenny Pickett was a popular fantasy breakout pick this season, but it seems safe to say a leap year isn't happening at this point.
What could be in the cards, though, is his emergence as a solid streamer in a good matchup.
With Diontae Johnson back in Week 7, the Steelers quarterback posted his best completion percentage (68) and highest yards per attempt (9.2). He also tallied his first rushing score of the season.
None of his numbers jump off the page, but they could on Sunday. That's when he'll lock horns with a Jacksonville Jaguars defense allowing the third-most fantasy points to quarterbacks, per Yahoo.
RB: Devin Singletary, Houston Texans (19 Percent Rostered)
Before Houston's Week 7 bye, Devin Singletary saw his heaviest workload of the season in Week 6.
His 34 touches were a season high, and his 54 percent snap share easily trounced his previous best, per Pro Football Reference. On a related note, it was also his most productive performance of the campaign, as he had 13 touches for 62 scrimmage yards.
Given the struggles of Dameon Pierce (one touchdown on 106 touches, 2.9 yards per carry), it's possible Houston could be ready to change up its backfield approach. There is a non-zero chance Singletary winds up swiping a featured role, which is hard to find on the waiver wire at this point of the season.
Tack on a favorable matchup against a Carolina Panthers defense allowing the second-most fantasy points to running backs, per Yahoo, and Singletary has a chance to make noise here.
WR: Kendrick Bourne, New England Patriots (39 Percent Rostered)
Kendrick Bourne looks like the Patriots' best playmaker, and given their trouble finding consistent offense this season, you'd think they would lean on him more heavily.
They might agree with that take, too, after considerably upping his usage over his past two outings.
In those games, he was targeted 18 times. For context, he saw just 13 targets over his three games prior. He has maximized his opportunities, too, collecting 16 of those 18 passes for 152 yards and a score. He has been the eighth-most productive wide receiver in points-per-reception leagues over this stretch.
If New England keeps him involved, good things are almost bound to happen. That's especially true this week, as he'll go up against a Miami Dolphins defense surrendering the ninth-most fantasy points to the position.