Week 8 Waiver-Wire Pickups: Available Sleepers in Most Yahoo Leagues

Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

Kendrick Bourne looks like the Patriots' best playmaker, and given their trouble finding consistent offense this season, you'd think they would lean on him more heavily.

They might agree with that take, too, after considerably upping his usage over his past two outings.

In those games, he was targeted 18 times. For context, he saw just 13 targets over his three games prior. He has maximized his opportunities, too, collecting 16 of those 18 passes for 152 yards and a score. He has been the eighth-most productive wide receiver in points-per-reception leagues over this stretch.