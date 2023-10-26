Jerry Jones: Cowboys Can Get 'Where We Want to Go' Without Trade Deadline Upgrades

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

It appears the Dallas Cowboys may not be eyeing any upgrades ahead of the Oct. 31 trade deadline.

"I don't see anything heated up to a level that would cause something to happen," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told reporters Thursday. "…If we don't do anything at this trade deadline, we've got a team, in my mind, that can get us where we want to go."

Entering the 2023 campaign, one of the team's biggest needs was at wide receiver alongside CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup. The Cowboys went out and acquired Brandin Cooks from the Houston Texans, so that position is taken care of.

Still, Jones' comments are somewhat surprising as the Cowboys could use some reinforcements on defense in the wake of injuries to cornerback Trevon Diggs and linebacker Leighton Vander Esch.

Diggs is out for the season with a torn ACL and Vander Esch is on injured reserve with a neck ailment. DaRon Bland has done a solid job alongside Stephon Gilmore at cornerback, but upgrades could certainly be made at linebacker.