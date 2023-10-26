Dolphins' Jalen Ramsey 'Progressing Well' from Injury, Uncertain for Patriots Game

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey's status for Sunday's game against the New England Patriots remains uncertain, but the team is encouraged by his progress as he recovers from knee surgery.

"He's progressing well," Dolphins defensive coordinator Vic Fangio told reporters Thursday.

Ramsey suffered a torn meniscus in training camp and has not appeared in a game this season. The Dolphins opened Ramsey's 21-day practice window last week.

Miami's defense could use an infusion of energy in the secondary. The Dolphins have allowed opposing quarterbacks to complete 70 percent of their passes and average 7.5 yards allowed per attempt, both marks that rank near the bottom of the league. While the pass rush has done a nice job of getting after opposing quarterbacks, the secondary has registered only three interceptions.

The return of Ramsey, Xavien Howard and Nik Needham would give Miami its full complement of defensive backs for the stretch run of the season.

"Jalen looks great," Needham told reporters of Ramsey. "Yeah, that's a freak athlete right there. So, one of a kind. He ran like 22 miles per hour fresh off the injury. So, you don't really see that normally out here. It's crazy."

Howard is the only one of the three players returning soon who has played this season. Needham is recovering from a torn Achilles that limited him to six games in 2022.