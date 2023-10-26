Browns' Deshaun Watson on Struggles vs. Colts: 'I Wasn't Ready' to Return from Injury

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson believes in retrospect he wasn't fully recovered from his shoulder injury in the team's 39-38 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Watson started the game but was 1-of-5 for five yards and an interception before exiting. He told reporters Thursday looking back he clearly "wasn't ready":

Watson's comments will back up what some already thought. The three-time Pro Bowler didn't look like his usual self even before getting hit by Colts defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo in the first quarter.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters after the game he made the decision not to insert the veteran signal-caller, who cleared the concussion protocol, back into the game.

The Browns have at least removed any uncertainty surrounding Watson's status for Week 8, ruling him out for Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks. Still, Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio detailed the "strange vibe" in Northeast Ohio stemming from Watson's lingering shoulder trouble and the confusion about his availability from week to week.

It's not ideal when the player you handed a fully guaranteed $230 million has to address the idea his absences are only partially injury-related:

Cleveland has the NFL's best defense to this point in the season. Wide receiver Amari Cooper is on pace for another 1,000-yard campaign. Running back Jerome Ford has filled in admirably for an injured Nick Chubb on the ground.

You can't blame fans for getting a bit antsy about Watson because the Browns have a case to be the best team in the AFC North once he's healthy. The organization has to keep an eye on the bigger picture, though, when the 28-year-old is under contract through 2026.