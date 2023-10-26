Rob Gronkowski on Bill Belichick's Struggles with Patriots: 'He'll Keep It Together'

Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is confident his former head coach will successfully work his way out of the team's struggles to start this season.

Gronkowski told TMZ Sports that Bill Belichick won't let outside noise distract the Patriots from their on-field task.

"He'll keep it together, that's for sure," Gronk said. "If there's one thing that he taught us, it's to always black out the outside noise. So, I'm 100 percent sure that's what he's doing."

There aren't many players who have as much experience with Belichick as Gronkowski. He spent nine seasons with the Patriots from 2010 to '18, winning three Super Bowls and being named to the All-Pro first team four times.

After starting this season 1-5, there was a lot of speculation about Belichick's future with the Patriots. No one with the organization was saying anything to suggest a divorce was coming, but the results on the field at least made it seem plausible.

The talk has quieted down after NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported prior to New England's game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday that Belichick "quietly agreed to a lucrative multi-year new contract" during the offseason.

It helped that the Patriots got their biggest win of the season later in the day with a 29-25 victory over the Bills.

Despite the marquee win, the problems are far from fixed in New England. The offense still ranks 25th in yards and 31st in points per game. Mac Jones has as many touchdown passes as interceptions (seven) in seven starts.

But Week 7 was at least an indication that Belichick hasn't lost the team. The Patriots are still playing hard and capable of beating good teams when they aren't committing costly turnovers.