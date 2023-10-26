Victor Wembanyama's 4th Quarter Has Fans Fired Up as Spurs Lose to Luka Doncic, Mavs

AP Photo/Eric Gay

All eyes were on 2023 No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama as he made his NBA debut for the San Antonio Spurs in Wednesday night's season opener against the Dallas Mavericks. After a slow start, the 19-year-old had a strong fourth-quarter performance that excited the home crowd at Frost Bank Center.

Wembanyama scored nine of his 15 points in the final period, but the Spurs suffered a 126-119 loss to their in-state rivals. It was an impressive finish for the youngster after he dealt with early foul trouble.

Wembanyama was forced to spend a ton of time on the bench after being called for five fouls, which limited him to just 23 minutes. He also recorded a team-high five turnovers to go with five rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block.

While the pace of the NBA appeared to be something Wembanyama would struggle to adjust to, he eventually found a groove that fueled confidence in his chances to become the star he was projected to be.

Fans on social media were impressed by how Wembanyama bounced back in the fourth quarter:

While Wembanyama had a respectable finish to Wednesday's game, he probably would've preferred that it came in a victory. The Mavericks were able to pull away down the stretch thanks to some late brilliance from Luka Dončić, who recorded 33 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists.