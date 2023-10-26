NFL

    Week 8 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Advice on Fantasy Football Stars to Play or Bench

    Zach Buckley@@ZachBuckleyNBAFeatured Columnist IVOctober 26, 2023

      EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 15: Breece Hall #20 of the New York Jets is chased by Zach Cunningham #52 of the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half at MetLife Stadium on October 15, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)
      Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

      Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season gets rolling Thursday night, putting fantasy football managers back on the clock to make those always critical, never easy lineup decisions.

      We're here to help with that process.

      By weighing projections, analyzing matchups and studying trends, we're spotlighting one start and one sit recommendation at each of the three marquee positions.

    Start: C.J. Stroud, QB, Houston Texans (at Carolina Panthers)

      HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 15: C.J. Stroud #7 of the Houston Texans throws a pass during the game against the New Orleans Saints at NRG Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
      Tim Warner/Getty Images

      The Panthers had the No. 1 pick and could've spent it on Stroud, but they picked Bryce Young instead. So far, that looks like a mistake, and Stroud might be eager to remind them of that Sunday.

      Even without factoring in any extra motivation, though, he looks like a strong play this week. He is coming off of a bye week, should get Tank Dell (concussion) back and could put up numbers against a Panthers defense that allowed both of the last two quarterbacks it faced to throw for three touchdowns.

    Sit: Geno Smith, QB, Seattle Seahawks (vs. Cleveland Browns)

      SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 22: Geno Smith #7 of the Seattle Seahawks warms up before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lumen Field on October 22, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)
      Jane Gershovich/Getty Images

      Smith may have been electric last season, but things just aren't clocking this time around. He has just seven touchdown passes against four interceptions through six games and has finished with fewer than 220 passing yards in half of those outings—twice landing south of 125 yards.

      He is, at best, on the starting bubble each week and someone you only want to deploy in a favorable matchup. This is the opposite, as the Browns have allowed the fewest passing yards and fifth-fewest fantasy points to the position, per Yahoo.

    Start: Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets (at New York Giants)

      EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 15: Breece Hall #20 of the New York Jets celebrates a touchdown during the fourth quarter in the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium on October 15, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
      Sarah Stier/Getty Images

      Hall appears back on track to reclaiming his position as an elite option in fantasy. In Week 5, he torched the Denver Broncos for 194 yards and a score. If fantasy managers weren't yet convinced—since running backs routinely go off against Denver—he then turned 17 touches into 94 yards and a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles, the worst fantasy matchup for the position.

      He is a no-brainer start against a Giants defense that has been the eighth-most generous to fantasy running backs.

    Sit: Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Washington Commanders (vs. Philadelphia Eagles)

      EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 22: Brian Robinson Jr. #8 of the Washington Commanders carries the ball in the second quarter of the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on October 22, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)
      Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

      If not for three touchdowns, Robinson would be going into this contest amid a disastrous four-game stretch. In these outings, he has otherwise averaged just 9.5 carries for 27.3 yards and 2.0 receptions for 16 yards.

      In other words, he appears almost entirely touchdown-dependent to have any kind of fantasy relevance. His odds of finding the end zone this week aren't great, as the Eagles are one of only six defenses to allow three rushing touchdowns or fewer in seven games.

    Start: Drake London, WR, Atlanta Falcons (at Tennessee Titans)

      TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 22: Drake London #5 of the Atlanta Falcons reacts during the second quarter of the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on October 22, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
      Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

      Atlanta's offense has been much more miss than hit this season, having last topped 21 points in Week 2. London has found a way to be a fantasy factor anyway, catching at least six passes for better than 50 yards in his last three outings. And in the game before that, he snagged a touchdown reception.

      His fantasy stock is trending up, and it should continue climbing against a Titans defense that is allowing the eighth-most fantasy points to wide receivers and just traded away star safety Kevin Byard.

    Sit: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Denver Broncos (vs. Kansas City Chiefs)

      DENVER, COLORADO - OCTOBER 22: Jerry Jeudy #10 of the Denver Broncos warms up prior to a game against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field At Mile High on October 22, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)
      Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

      Jeudy's stat sheet is a snoozer. You want to find some reason to get excited about the former first-round pick, but it's just nowhere in the numbers. He is averaging fewer than 50 receiving yards per game and still awaiting his first score of the season.

      At this point, he's someone you should bench in all but the deepest leagues until he gives you a reason not to. Don't look for that reason to surface on Sunday, as the Chiefs have given up the eighth-fewest fantasy points to receivers.

