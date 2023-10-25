X

    Bears' D.J. Moore Says Backup QB Tyson Bagent Has a 'Cool Kind of Swagger About Him'

    Doric SamOctober 25, 2023

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 22: Tyson Bagent #17 of the Chicago Bears reacts during the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Soldier Field on October 22, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
    Quinn Harris/Getty Images

    It hasn't taken long for the Chicago Bears to take a liking to rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent.

    While speaking to reporters on Wednesday, veteran receiver D.J. Moore had a ton of praise for Bagent because of his confidence while running the offense:

    Chris Emma @CEmma670

    DJ Moore said of Tyson Bagent: "He's just got this cool kind of swagger about him. When he comes in the huddle, he's confident. He makes everybody feel like, 'OK, we got a chance to go execute on this play.' He does that every time he steps in the huddle."

    Bagent started in place of the injured Justin Fields and led the Bears to a 30-12 win over the Las Vegas Raiders this past Sunday. He put up modest numbers of 162 yards and one touchdown, but he completed 21 of his 29 passes and didn't turn the ball over. The 23-year-old is completing 72.1 percent of his passes so far this season.

    Chicago improved to 2-5 with the victory. Bagent will try to keep the momentum going when the Bears take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football.

