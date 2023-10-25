Bears' D.J. Moore Says Backup QB Tyson Bagent Has a 'Cool Kind of Swagger About Him'

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

It hasn't taken long for the Chicago Bears to take a liking to rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent.

While speaking to reporters on Wednesday, veteran receiver D.J. Moore had a ton of praise for Bagent because of his confidence while running the offense:

Bagent started in place of the injured Justin Fields and led the Bears to a 30-12 win over the Las Vegas Raiders this past Sunday. He put up modest numbers of 162 yards and one touchdown, but he completed 21 of his 29 passes and didn't turn the ball over. The 23-year-old is completing 72.1 percent of his passes so far this season.